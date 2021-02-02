Tampa Bay, FL, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KnowBe4, the provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is pleased to announce that the organization placed second on the University of San Diego’s annual list of the Top 100 Cybersecurity Companies of 2020.

The University of San Diego, a highly regarded education provider, offers two advanced degrees in cybersecurity and is deeply invested in contributing to the thought leadership in this essential and fast-growing field. This annual list of top cybersecurity companies highlights the most influential players in an industry that is essential to the global economy.

KnowBe4 specializes in security awareness training built on the idea that most successful data breaches begin with a spear phishing attack. The organization is the world’s largest integrated platform for security awareness training, focusing on educating employees to make smarter security decisions for all types and sizes of organizations. KnowBe4 also provides a selection of resources and tools that help educate individuals and organizations about cyber threats.

KnowBe4 came in second on USD’s top 100 list because they work to inform the community of how to fight cybercrime, including offering a wide variety of successful complimentary and paid tools and programs.

“We’re elated to be ranked second out of the top 100 cybersecurity companies by the University of San Diego,” said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO, KnowBe4. “KnowBe4 has a blog and weekly newsletter full of timely, helpful information and a set of tools to help the cybersecurity community stay better protected. It’s wonderful to be recognized for our efforts to educate employees to be the last line of defense.”

