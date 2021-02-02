Dublin, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enzymes - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to the report, the Global Enzymes Market accounted for $10.19 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $19.87 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period.



High demand for effective enzymes based pharmaceuticals, rising demand from various industries and advancements in R&D activities for technical enzymes are some of the factors propelling the growth of the market. However, stringent regulatory framework and handling & safety issues of enzymes are hampering the growth of the market.



Enzymes are biocatalysts that accelerate the reaction and produce the desired results in biological reactions. Enzymes also feature other properties, such as the ability to react with a specific reactant. Enzyme activity can be regulated by activators and inhibitors, which help to increase and decrease the activity of enzymes, respectively.



Based on the application, the research & biotechnology segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for medicinal drugs, strong funding initiatives, and extensive research activities, increasing investments in for the development of new medicines and diagnostic solutions. By geography, North America is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period due to the technological advancements which have made enzymes available for a wide range of applications, development of novel and superior performing products and global industrialization.



Some of the key players profiled in the Enzymes Market include Sanofi, Roche Holding, Novozymes, Merck, Kerry Group, Dyadic International, Amano Enzymes, DSM, Codexis, Associated british Foods, BASF, Augene biosciences, Chr. Hansen, Advanced Enzymes, and DuPont.



Types Covered:

Technical Enzymes (Industrial Enzymes)

Specialty Enzymes

Metabolic Enzymes

Digestive Enzymes

Cleaning Enzymes

Sources Covered:

Microorganism

Plant

Animal

Products Covered:

Carbohydrases

Proteases

Phytases

Lipases

Polymerases & Nucleases

Other Types

Reaction Types Covered:

Transferase

Oxidoreductase

Lyase

Ligases

Isomerases

Hydrolase

Applications Covered:

Industrial Enzymes Application

Specialty Enzymes Application

What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Impact of COVID-19



4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3 Threat of Substitutes

4.4 Threat of New Entrants

4.5 Competitive Rivalry



5 Global Enzymes Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Technical Enzymes (Industrial Enzymes)

5.3 Specialty Enzymes

5.4 Metabolic Enzymes

5.5 Digestive Enzymes

5.6 Cleaning Enzymes



6 Global Enzymes Market, By Source

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Microorganism

6.2.1 Bacterial

6.2.2 Fungal

6.2.3 Yeast

6.3 Plant

6.4 Animal



7 Global Enzymes Market, By Product

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Carbohydrases

7.2.1 Amylases

7.2.2 Cellulases

7.2.3 Xylanases/Hemicellulase

7.2.4 Pectinases

7.2.5 Lactases

7.2.6 Glucanases

7.3 Proteases

7.4 Phytases

7.5 Lipases

7.6 Polymerases & Nucleases

7.7 Other Types

7.7.1 Catalases

7.7.2 Esterase

7.7.3 Phospholipase



8 Global Enzymes Market, By Reaction Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Transferase

8.3 Oxidoreductase

8.4 Lyase

8.5 Ligases

8.6 Isomerases

8.7 Hydrolase



9 Global Enzymes Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Industrial Enzymes Application

9.2.1 Paper & Pulp

9.2.2 Bioethanol

9.2.3 Textiles

9.2.4 Food & Beverages

9.2.4.1 Processed Food

9.2.4.2 Nutraceuticals

9.2.4.3 Meat Processing

9.2.4.4 Dairy Products

9.2.4.5 Beverages

9.2.4.6 Bakery & Confectionary Products

9.2.5 Detergents and Cleaners

9.2.5.1 Automatic Dishwashing Detergent

9.2.5.2 Laundry Detergents

9.2.6 Wastewater Management

9.2.7 Feed

9.2.7.1 Swine Feed

9.2.7.2 Ruminant Feed

9.2.7.3 Poultry Feed

9.2.7.4 Aquafeed

9.2.8 Biofuel and Gas

9.2.9 Personal & Household Care

9.2.10 Cosmetics

9.2.11 Leather Processing

9.2.12 Other Industrial Enzymes Applications

9.3 Specialty Enzymes Application

9.3.1 Research & Biotechnology

9.3.2 Pharmaceuticals

9.3.3 Diagnostics

9.3.4 Biocatalysts



10 Global Enzymes Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.2 UK

10.3.3 Italy

10.3.4 France

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.6 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia-Pacific

10.4.1 Japan

10.4.2 China

10.4.3 India

10.4.4 Australia

10.4.5 New Zealand

10.4.6 South Korea

10.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific

10.5 South America

10.5.1 Argentina

10.5.2 Brazil

10.5.3 Chile

10.5.4 Rest of South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa

10.6.1 Saudi Arabia

10.6.2 UAE

10.6.3 Qatar

10.6.4 South Africa

10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.3 New Product Launches

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies



12 Company Profiling

12.1 Sanofi

12.2 Roche Holding

12.3 Novozymes

12.4 Merck

12.5 Kerry Group

12.6 Dyadic International

12.7 Amano Enzymes

12.8 DSM

12.9 Codexis

12.10 Associated British Foods

12.11 BASF

12.12 Augene Biosciences

12.13 Chr. Hansen

12.14 Advanced Enzymes

12.15 DuPont



