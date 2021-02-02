Dublin, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enzymes - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the report, the Global Enzymes Market accounted for $10.19 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $19.87 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period.
High demand for effective enzymes based pharmaceuticals, rising demand from various industries and advancements in R&D activities for technical enzymes are some of the factors propelling the growth of the market. However, stringent regulatory framework and handling & safety issues of enzymes are hampering the growth of the market.
Enzymes are biocatalysts that accelerate the reaction and produce the desired results in biological reactions. Enzymes also feature other properties, such as the ability to react with a specific reactant. Enzyme activity can be regulated by activators and inhibitors, which help to increase and decrease the activity of enzymes, respectively.
Based on the application, the research & biotechnology segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for medicinal drugs, strong funding initiatives, and extensive research activities, increasing investments in for the development of new medicines and diagnostic solutions. By geography, North America is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period due to the technological advancements which have made enzymes available for a wide range of applications, development of novel and superior performing products and global industrialization.
Some of the key players profiled in the Enzymes Market include Sanofi, Roche Holding, Novozymes, Merck, Kerry Group, Dyadic International, Amano Enzymes, DSM, Codexis, Associated british Foods, BASF, Augene biosciences, Chr. Hansen, Advanced Enzymes, and DuPont.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7tci5g
