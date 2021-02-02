Utilizing unique digital marketing tools, this service addresses two persistent pain points in all dental practices – acquiring new patients and increasing treatment acceptance. We manage the marketing so the practice can focus on the clinical care of their patients.

Lompoc, CA, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, DenMat Holdings, LLC (“DenMat”) announced that it has launched an innovative update to its popular Smile Discovery Program® (“SDP”). SDP is designed to provide new patients to any practice, regardless of specialty. Utilizing unique digital marketing tools, this service addresses two persistent pain points in all dental practices – acquiring new patients and increasing treatment acceptance.

“We’ve deployed a digital platform that makes it easy for a practice to market services and secure new patients,” says Kevin Keithley, Director of Digital Marketing at DenMat. “We use a proven social media formula to advertise the practice to potential patients. We manage the marketing so the practice can focus on the clinical care of their patients. The second part of the platform includes the LumiSmile® digital smile design app, which provides a unique way to present clinical treatment options and accelerate case acceptance. It is quick, easy, and the patient can immediately share the smile design with friends and family.”

The Smile Discovery Program® provides a practice with a turnkey solution to gain access to a relevant patient population in their community. SDP empowers a practice to quickly create social media ads that present the practice and desired clinical services, gets the ad into market quickly, and provides access to daily, weekly, and monthly reporting on results. SDP takes the patient acquisition burden off the practice, providing up to one well qualified lead per month. Next, DenMat’s LumiSmile automated smile simulation app, can digitally create the patients’ new smile within minutes. The LumiSmile app makes it easy for the dentist to quickly share the smile design with the patient during treatment consultation, and the patient can immediately share their smile design with friends and family in order to say YES to treatment as quickly as possible. By using the LumiSmile design program, SDP member offices are converting two or more cases per month, generating significant and incremental practice production.

The Smile Discovery Program is currently available to dental professionals in the U.S., and available soon to practices in Canada. Learn more: https://www.denmat.com/sdp

