MONACO, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE: SALT) (“Scorpio Bulkers” or the “Company”), today reported its results for the three months ended December 31, 2020.

The Company also announced that on January 29, 2021 its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share on the Company’s common shares.

Share and per share results included herein have been retroactively adjusted to reflect the one-for-ten reverse stock split of the Company’s common shares, which took effect on April 7, 2020.

Results for the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 and 2019

For the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company’s GAAP net loss was $465.6 million, or $40.90 per diluted share, including:

  • a write-down of assets of approximately $458.8 million, or $40.30 per diluted share, related to the Company’s previously announced plan to exit the dry bulk industry;
  • the write-off of $2.7 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, of deferred financing costs on repaid credit facilities related to vessels that have been sold; and
  • a non-cash gain of approximately $0.3 million and cash dividend income of $0.2 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, from the Company’s equity investment in Scorpio Tankers Inc.

For the same period in 2019, the Company’s GAAP net income was $15.1 million, or $2.15 per diluted share. These results include a non-cash gain of approximately $46.1 million and cash dividend income of $0.5 million, or $6.64 per diluted share, from the Company’s equity investment in Scorpio Tankers Inc., a write-down of approximately $25.2 million, or $3.59 per diluted share, related to the classification of four Ultramax vessels as held for sale, and the write-off of deferred financing costs of approximately $0.2 million.

Total vessel revenues for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $50.1 million, compared to $60.3 million for the same period in 2019. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) for the fourth quarter of 2020 was a loss of $445.1 million and EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $41.5 million, respectively (see Non-GAAP Financial Measures below).

For the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company’s adjusted net loss was $4.1 million, or $0.36 adjusted per diluted share, which excludes the impact of the write-down of assets of approximately $458.8 million related to the Company’s previously announced plan to exit the dry bulk industry and the write-off of $2.7 million of deferred financing costs on repaid credit facilities related to vessels that have been sold. Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $13.7 million (see Non-GAAP Financial Measures below).

For the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company’s adjusted net income was $40.6 million, or $5.77 adjusted per diluted share, which excludes the write-down of approximately $25.2 million related to the classification of four Ultramax vessels as held for sale, and the write-off of deferred financing costs of approximately $0.2 million. Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $66.7 million (see Non-GAAP Financial Measures below). 

For the twelve months of 2020, the Company’s GAAP net loss was $672.0 million, or $70.85 per diluted share, including:

  • a write-down on assets sold and classified as held for sale of approximately $495.4 million, or $52.24 per diluted share;
  • a loss of approximately $106.5 million and cash dividend income of $1.1 million, or $11.11 per diluted share, from the Company’s equity investment in Scorpio Tankers Inc.; and
  • a write-off of approximately $3.1 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, of deferred financing costs on the credit facilities related to repaid debt on vessels that have been sold.

For the twelve months of 2019, the Company’s GAAP net income was $44.7 million, or $6.42 per diluted share. These results include a non-cash gain of approximately $114.7 million and cash dividend income of $2.2 million, or $16.82 per diluted share, from the Company’s equity investment in Scorpio Tankers Inc., a write-down of assets either sold or held for sale and write-off of related deferred financing costs totaling approximately $38.0 million, or $5.46 per diluted share, and the write-off of deferred financing costs of approximately $3.1 million, or $0.45 per diluted share.

Total vessel revenues for the twelve months of 2020 were $163.7 million, compared to $224.6 million for the same period in 2019.   EBITDA for the twelve months of 2020 was a loss of $579.7 million and EBITDA for the twelve months of 2019 was $158.3 million (see Non-GAAP Financial Measures below).

For the twelve months of 2020, the Company’s adjusted net loss was $173.5 million, or $18.28 adjusted per diluted share, which excludes the impact of the write-down of assets of approximately $495.4 million and the write-off of deferred financing costs on credit facilities related to sold vessels of approximately $3.1 million. Adjusted EBITDA for the twelve months of 2020 was a loss of $84.3 million (see Non-GAAP Financial Measures below).

For the twelve months of 2019, the Company’s adjusted net income was $82.6 million, or $11.88 adjusted per diluted share, which excludes the impact of the write-down of assets of approximately $37.3 million and the write-off of related deferred financing costs of approximately $0.7 million. Adjusted EBITDA for the twelve months of 2019 was $195.6 million (see Non-GAAP Financial Measures below).

TCE Revenue

TCE Revenue Earned during the Fourth Quarter of 2020 (see Non-GAAP Financial Measures)

  • Our Kamsarmax fleet (which includes both scrubber fitted and non-scrubber fitted vessels) earned an average of $10,303 TCE revenue per day.
  • Our Ultramax fleet (which includes both scrubber fitted and non-scrubber fitted vessels) earned an average of $10,637 TCE revenue per day.

Cash and Cash Equivalents

As of February 1, 2021, the Company had approximately $101.3 million in cash and cash equivalents.

Recent Significant Events

Dry Bulk Exit

During December 2020, the Company’s Board of Directors authorized the Company, as part of its transition to a sustainable future, to sell its remaining dry bulk vessels and exit the dry bulk sector during 2021. As a result of this decision, the Company recorded a write-down on its assets of $478.4 million during the third and fourth quarters of 2020 to bring the carrying value of the assets held for sale to their fair value less selling costs. The Company also wrote off $2.7 million of deferred financing costs during the fourth quarter of 2020 related to repaid debt on vessels sold and expects further write-offs in 2021 as debt is repaid.

Emanuele A. Lauro, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Since we announced our transition, we have concluded the sale of twelve vessels, and we have committed a further 25 vessels for sale within the first half of 2021. We expect to have committed all of our vessels for sale very shortly, allowing us to fully focus on our future in renewable energy.”

Sale of Seven Vessels

Today the Company announced that it has entered into an agreement with Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (“Star Bulk”) to sell SBI Pegasus, SBI Subaru and SBI Ursa, Ultramax bulk carriers built in 2015, SBI Capoeira and SBI Carioca, Kamsarmax bulk carriers built in 2015, and SBI Lambada and SBI Macarena, Kamsarmax bulk carriers built in 2016, for the aggregate consideration of three million common shares in Star Bulk which will be issued to the Company. As part of the transaction, which is expected to close within the first and second quarters of 2021, existing lease finance arrangements amounting to approximately $102.3 million would be assumed by Star Bulk. The sales are subject to approval from the existing financiers and the execution of definitive documentation.

The following table summarizes when the Company delivered or expects to deliver the vessels agreed to be sold to their respective buyers.

  Ultramax Vessels Kamsarmax Vessels Total Vessels 
Quarter # of Vessels Sales Price ($000’s) # of Vessels Sales Price ($000’s) # of Vessels Sales Price ($000’s) 
Unsold Vessels at September 30, 2020 33   16   49   
Q4 2020 5 $88,460 3 $54,865 8 $143,325 
Q1 2021: Jan 1 - Feb 1 4 $72,652 0 $0 4 $72,652 
Q1 2021: Feb 2 - Mar 31 13 $212,304 11 $204,627 24 $416,931(1)(2)
Q2 2021 1 $15,000 0 $0 1 $15,000(3)
Total 23 $388,416 14 $259,492 37 $647,908 
Unsold Vessels at February 2, 2021 10   2   12   

(1) Includes approximately $102.3 million of debt assumed by buyer
(2) Excludes 3.0 million shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) common stock
(3) Excludes a warrant for 212,315 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE) common stock

Quarterly Cash Dividend

In the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company’s Board of Directors declared and the Company paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share totaling approximately $0.6 million.

On January 29, 2021, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share, payable on or about March 12, 2021, to all shareholders of record as of February 12, 2021. As of February 1, 2021, 11,269,473 shares were outstanding.

Share Repurchase Program

During the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company repurchased approximately 1.1 million shares of the Company’s common stock, at an average cost of $15.52 per share. The Company subsequently repurchased approximately 41,000 shares of the Company’s common stock at an average cost of $16.96 per share from January 1, 2021 through February 1, 2021. These repurchases, totaling $17.4 million, were made under the Board of Directors authorized share repurchase program and funded from available cash resources. As of February 1, 2021, the Company had $32.6 million authorized remaining available under the authorized share repurchase program.

COVID-19

Since the beginning of the calendar year 2020, the ongoing outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) that originated in China in December 2019 and that has spread to most developed nations of the world has resulted in numerous actions taken by governments and governmental agencies in an attempt to mitigate the spread of the virus. These measures have resulted in a significant reduction in global economic activity and extreme volatility in the global financial and commodities markets. With respect to our current drybulk operations, a significant reduction in manufacturing and other economic activities has and is expected to continue to have a materially adverse impact on the global demand for raw materials, coal and other bulk cargoes that our customers transport on our vessels. This significant decline in the demand for dry bulk tonnage may materially and adversely impact our ability to profitably charter our vessels. When these measures and the resulting economic impact will end and what the long-term impact of such measures on the global economy will be are not known at this time. As a result, the extent to which COVID-19 will impact the Company’s results of operations and financial condition, including its planned transition towards marine-based renewable energy, will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted.

Debt Overview

The Company’s outstanding debt balances, gross of unamortized deferred financing costs as of December 31, 2020 and February 1, 2021, are as follows (dollars in thousands):

  As of
December 31, 2020		 As of February 1, 2021 
Credit Facility Amount Outstanding 
$85.5 Million Credit Facility $21,974   $10,988   
$30.0 Million Credit Facility 24,881   24,881   
$60.0 Million Credit Facility 23,746   23,746   
$184.0 Million Credit Facility 49,641   36,968   
$34.0 Million Credit Facility 30,536   30,536   
$90.0 Million Credit Facility 22,340   22,340   
$19.6 Million Lease Financing - SBI Rumba 15,614   15,506   
$19.0 Million Lease Financing - SBI Tango 16,109   16,008   
$19.0 Million Lease Financing - SBI Echo 16,259   16,163   
$20.5 Million Lease Financing - SBI Hermes 17,763   17,654   
$21.4 Million Lease Financing - SBI Samba 18,960   18,839   
CMBFL Lease Financing 102,282   102,282   
$45.0 Million Lease Financing - SBI Virgo & SBI Libra 39,375   39,035   
AVIC Lease Financing 101,957   74,431   
$67.3 Million Lease Financing 59,779   59,301   
Total $561,216   $508,678   

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 Compared to the Three Months Ended December 31, 2019

For the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company’s GAAP net loss was $465.6 million, or $40.90 per diluted share, compared to a GAAP net income of $15.1 million, or $2.15 per diluted share, for the same period in 2019. Results for the fourth quarter of 2020 include:

  • a write-down of assets of approximately $458.8 million, or $40.30 per diluted share, related to the Company’s previously announced plan to exit the dry bulk industry;
  • the write-off of $2.7 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, of deferred financing costs on repaid credit facilities related to vessels that have been sold; and
  • a non-cash gain of approximately $0.3 million and cash dividend income of $0.2 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, from the Company’s equity investment in Scorpio Tankers Inc.

EBITDA for the fourth quarters of 2020 and 2019 were a loss of $445.1 million and a gain of $41.5 million, respectively (see Non-GAAP Financial Measures below).

For the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company’s adjusted net loss was $4.1 million, or $0.36 adjusted per diluted share, which excludes the impact of the write-down of assets of approximately $458.8 million related to the Company’s previously announced plan to exit the dry bulk industry and the write-off of $2.7 million of deferred financing costs on repaid credit facilities related to vessels that have been sold. Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $13.7 million (see Non-GAAP Financial Measures below).

For the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company’s adjusted net income was $40.6 million, or $5.77 adjusted per diluted share, which excludes the write-down of approximately $25.2 million related to the classification of four Ultramax vessels as held for sale, and the write-off of deferred financing costs of approximately $0.2 million. Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $66.7 million (see Non-GAAP Financial Measures below).

The Company’s vessel revenues for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $50.1 million, compared to $60.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The Company’s TCE revenue (see Non-GAAP Financial Measures below) for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $44.6 million, a decrease of $12.3 million from the prior year period.

Total operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $506.6 million, including the write-down of assets of approximately $458.8 million, compared to total operating expenses of $80.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, which also included a write-down of assets of $25.2 million.

Ultramax Operations

 Three Months Ended December 31,    
Dollars in thousands2020 2019 Change % Change
TCE Revenue:       
Vessel revenue$29,941   $35,153   $(5,212)  (15) 
Voyage expenses2,391   1,073   1,318   123  
TCE Revenue$27,550    $34,080   $(6,530)  (19) 
Operating expenses:       
Vessel operating costs14,450   16,343   (1,893)  (12) 
Charterhire expense—    996   (996)  (100) 
Vessel depreciation6,504   8,824   (2,320)  (26) 
General and administrative expense915   1,021   (106)  (10) 
Loss / write-down on assets held for sale319,628   25,248   294,380   1,166  
Total operating expenses$341,497   $52,432   $289,065   551  
Operating loss$(313,947)  $(18,352)  $(295,595)  1,611  

Vessel revenue for the Company’s Ultramax Operations decreased to $29.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 from $35.2 million in the prior year period.

TCE revenue (see Non-GAAP Financial Measures below) for the Company’s Ultramax Operations was $27.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $34.1 million for the prior year period. The Company’s Ultramax fleet consisted of a day-weighted average of 31 vessels owned or finance leased during the fourth quarter of 2020 and 35 vessels owned or finance leased and one vessel time chartered-in during the fourth quarter of 2019. TCE revenue per day was $10,637 and $11,244 for the fourth quarters of 2020 and 2019, respectively.

 Three Months Ended December 31,    
Ultramax Operations:2020 2019 Change % Change
TCE Revenue (in thousands)$27,550   $34,080   $(6,530)  (19) 
TCE Revenue / Day$10,637   $11,244   $(607)  (5) 
Revenue Days2,590   3,031   (441)  (15) 

The Company’s Ultramax Operations vessel operating costs were $14.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, including approximately $1.1 million of takeover costs and contingency expenses, compared with vessel operating costs of $16.3 million in the prior year period, relating to the 31 and 35 vessels owned or finance leased on average, respectively, during the periods. The year over year decrease is due to the reduction in fleet size. Daily operating costs excluding takeover costs and contingency expenses for the fourth quarter of 2020 decreased to $4,757 from $4,871 in the prior year period.

The Company did not time charter-in any Ultramax vessels during the fourth quarter of 2020. During the fourth quarter of 2019, one vessel was time chartered-in resulting in an expense of $1.0 million.

Ultramax Operations depreciation decreased from $8.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 to $6.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, when all of the Company’s remaining Ultramax vessels were classified as held for sale and depreciation of the assets ceased.

General and administrative expense for the Company’s Ultramax Operations, which consists primarily of administrative service fees, which are incurred on a per vessel per day basis, and bank charges, which are incurred based on the number of transactions, was approximately $0.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $1.0 million in the prior year period.

During the fourth quarter of 2020, all Ultramax vessels remaining in the Company’s fleet were classified as held for sale as the Company announced its intention to exit the dry bulk industry resulting in a charge of $319.6 million.

Kamsarmax Operations

 Three Months Ended December 31,    
Dollars in thousands2020 2019 Change % Change
TCE Revenue:       
Vessel revenue$20,111   $25,111   $(5,000)  (20) 
Voyage expenses3,100   2,281   819   36  
TCE Revenue$17,011   $22,830   $(5,819)  (25) 
Operating expenses:       
Vessel operating costs6,933   8,086   (1,153)  (14) 
Charterhire expense5,559   5,458   101   2  
Vessel depreciation2,752   4,597   (1,845)  (40) 
General and administrative expense423   478   (55)  (12) 
Loss / write-down on assets held for sale139,178   —   139,178   NA
Total operating expenses$154,845   $18,619   $136,226   732  
Operating (loss) income$(137,834)  $4,211   $(142,045)  3,373  

Vessel revenue for the Company’s Kamsarmax Operations decreased to $20.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 from $25.1 million in the prior year period.

TCE revenue (see Non-GAAP Financial Measures) for the Company’s Kamsarmax Operations was $17.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 associated with a day-weighted average of 14 vessels owned or finance leased and five vessels time chartered-in, compared to $22.8 million for the prior year period associated with a day-weighted average of 17 vessels owned or finance leased and four vessels time chartered-in. TCE revenue per day was $10,303 and $11,934 for the fourth quarters of 2020 and 2019, respectively.

 Three Months Ended December 31,    
Kamsarmax Operations:2020 2019 Change % Change
TCE Revenue (in thousands)$17,011   $22,830   $(5,819)  (25) 
TCE Revenue / Day$10,303   $11,934   $(1,631)  (14) 
Revenue Days1,651   1,913   (262)  (14) 

Kamsarmax Operations vessel operating costs were $6.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, including approximately $0.6 million of takeover costs and contingency expenses, compared with vessel operating costs of $8.1 million in the prior year period, relating to 14 and 17 vessels owned or finance leased on average, respectively, during the periods. The year over year decrease is due primarily to the reduction in fleet size. Daily operating costs excluding takeover costs and contingency expenses were $4,967 for the both the fourth quarters of 2020 and 2019.

Kamsarmax Operations charterhire expense was $5.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $5.5 million in the prior year period. Five vessels were time chartered-in during both periods, however four of them are chartered-in at index linked rates, causing the fluctuation from period to period.

Kamsarmax Operations depreciation decreased to $2.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 from $4.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, as all of the Company’s remaining Kamsarmax vessels were classified as held for sale and depreciation of the assets ceased during the fourth quarter of 2020.

General and administrative expense for the Company’s Kamsarmax Operations was $0.4 million and $0.5 million for the fourth quarters of 2020 and 2019, respectively. The expense consists primarily of administrative services fees, which are incurred on a per vessel per day basis, and bank charges, which are incurred based on the number of transactions.

During the fourth quarter of 2020, all Kamsarmax vessels remaining in the Company’s fleet were classified as held for sale as the Company announced its intention to exit the dry bulk industry resulting in a charge of $139.2 million.

Corporate

Certain general and administrative expenses that the Company incurs, as well as all of its financial expenses and investment income or losses, are not attributable to a specific segment. Accordingly, these costs are not allocated to the Company’s segments. These general and administrative expenses, including compensation, audit, legal and other professional fees, as well as the costs of being a public company, such as director fees, were $4.7 million and $6.5 million in the fourth quarters of 2020 and 2019, respectively. The decrease from the prior year is due primarily to a reduction in compensation costs.

The Company recorded a non-cash gain of approximately $0.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and received cash dividend income of $0.2 million from its equity investment in Scorpio Tankers Inc. During the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company recorded a non-cash gain of approximately $46.1 million as well as cash dividend income of $0.5 million also related to its equity investment in Scorpio Tankers Inc.

Financial expenses, net of interest income decreased to $9.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 from $10.9 million in the prior year period due to lower debt balances and LIBOR rates, despite writing off $2.7 million in deferred financing costs relating to repaid debt on vessels sold.

Financial Results for the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 Compared to the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019

For the twelve months of 2020, the Company’s GAAP net loss was $672.0 million, or $70.85 per diluted share, including: a write-down on assets sold and classified as held for sale of approximately $495.4 million, or $52.24 per diluted share, a loss of approximately $106.5 million and cash dividend income of $1.1 million, or $11.11 per diluted share, from the Company’s equity investment in Scorpio Tankers Inc., and a write-off of approximately $3.1 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, of deferred financing costs on the credit facilities related to repaid debt on vessels that have been sold.

For the twelve months of 2019, the Company’s GAAP net income was $44.7 million, or $6.42 per diluted share. These results include a non-cash gain of approximately $114.7 million and cash dividend income of $2.2 million, or $16.82 per diluted share, from the Company’s equity investment in Scorpio Tankers Inc., a write-down of assets either sold or held for sale and write-off of related deferred financing costs totaling approximately $38.0 million, or $5.46 per diluted share, and the write-off of deferred financing costs of approximately $3.1 million, or $0.45 per diluted share.

For the twelve months of 2020, the Company’s adjusted net loss was $173.5 million, or $18.28 adjusted per diluted share, which excludes the impact of the write-down of assets of approximately $495.4 million and the write-off of deferred financing costs on credit facilities related to sold vessels of approximately $3.1 million. Adjusted EBITDA for the twelve months of 2020 was a loss of $84.3 million (see Non-GAAP Financial Measures below).

For the twelve months of 2019, the Company’s adjusted net income was $82.6 million, or $11.88 adjusted per diluted share, which excludes the impact of the write-down of assets of approximately $37.3 million and the write-off of related deferred financing costs of approximately $0.7 million. Adjusted EBITDA for the twelve months of 2019 was $195.6 million (see Non-GAAP Financial Measures below).

The Company’s vessel revenues for the twelve months of 2020 were $163.7 million compared to $224.6 million in the twelve months of 2019. The Company’s TCE revenue (see Non-GAAP Financial Measures below) for the twelve months of 2020 was $153.7 million, a decrease of $66.7 million from the prior year period.

Total operating expenses for the twelve months of 2020 were $693.4 million, including the write-down of vessels of approximately $495.4 million, compared to $246.0 million in the twelve months of 2019, which included a charge related to the classification of vessels as sold or held for sale of approximately $37.3 million.

Ultramax Operations

 Twelve Months Ended December 31,    
Dollars in thousands2020 2019 Change % Change
TCE Revenue:       
Vessel revenue$96,685    $138,387    $(41,702)  (30) 
Voyage expenses5,178    1,512    3,666   242  
TCE Revenue$91,507    $136,875    $(45,368)  (33) 
Operating expenses:       
Vessel operating costs62,264    67,305    (5,041)  (7) 
Charterhire expense2,487    3,726    (1,239)  (33) 
Vessel depreciation32,003    35,932    (3,929)  (11) 
General and administrative expense3,908    4,152    (244)  (6) 
Loss / write-down on assets held for sale327,242    29,936    297,306   993  
Total operating expenses$427,904    $141,051    $286,853   203  
Operating loss$(336,397)  $(4,176)  $(332,221)  7,955  

Vessel revenue for the Company’s Ultramax Operations decreased to $96.7 million for the twelve months of 2020 from $138.4 million in the prior year period.

TCE revenue (see Non-GAAP Financial Measures below) for the Company’s Ultramax Operations was $91.5 million for the twelve months of 2020 compared to $136.9 million for the prior year period. The Company’s Ultramax fleet consisted of a day-weighted average of 33 vessels owned or finance leased and one vessel time chartered-in during the twelve months of 2020 and 37 vessels owned or finance leased and one vessel time chartered-in during the twelve months of 2019. TCE revenue per day was $10,879 and $10,291 for the twelve months of 2020 and 2019, respectively.

 Twelve Months Ended December 31,    
Ultramax Operations:2020 2019 Change % Change
TCE Revenue (in thousands)$91,507   $136,875   $(45,368)  (33) 
TCE Revenue / Day$10,879   $10,291   $588      
Revenue Days8,411   13,300   (4,889)  (37) 

The Company’s Ultramax Operations vessel operating costs were $62.3 million for the twelve months of 2020, including approximately $3.7 million of takeover costs and contingency expenses, compared with vessel operating costs of $67.3 million in the prior year period, relating to the 33 and 37 vessels owned or finance leased on average, respectively, during the periods. The year over year decrease is due to primarily to the reduction in fleet size and the outbreak of COVID-19, which for most of the year reduced crew travel and the purchase of stores and spares and the performance of repairs. Daily operating costs excluding takeover costs and contingency expenses for the twelve months of 2020 remained relatively flat at $4,858 compared to $4,873 in the prior year period.

Charterhire expense for the Company’s Ultramax Operations was approximately $2.5 million and $3.7 million for the twelve months of 2020 and 2019, respectively, and relates to the vessel that the Company time chartered-in until August 2020 when the vessel was redelivered to its owner.

Ultramax Operations depreciation decreased from $35.9 million to $32.0 million for the twelve months of 2019 and 2020, respectively due to the decrease in fleet size as a result of vessel sales and the classification of all of the Company’s remaining Ultramax vessels as held for sale (upon which depreciation ceases) as the Company intends to exit the dry bulk industry.

General and administrative expense for the Company’s Ultramax Operations, which consists primarily of administrative service fees, which are incurred on a per vessel per day basis, and bank charges, which are incurred based on the number of transactions, was approximately $3.9 million for the twelve months of 2020 and $4.2 million in the prior year period.

During the twelve months of 2020, the Company recorded a write-down on assets of $327.2 million related to the sale of or classification of the Company’s Ultramax vessels as held for sale, as the Company announced its intention to exit the dry bulk industry.

Kamsarmax Operations

 Twelve Months Ended December 31,    
Dollars in thousands2020 2019 Change % Change
TCE Revenue:       
Vessel revenue$67,047    $86,192   $(19,145)  (22) 
Voyage expenses4,831    2,688   2,143   80  
TCE Revenue$62,216    $83,504   $(21,288)  (25) 
Operating expenses:       
Vessel operating costs30,542    33,816   (3,274)  (10) 
Charterhire expense18,620    13,498   5,122   38  
Vessel depreciation16,366    18,292   (1,926)  (11) 
General and administrative expense1,891    2,083   (192)  (9) 
Loss / write-down on assets held for sale168,171    7,353   160,818   2,187  
Total operating expenses$235,590    $75,042   $160,548   214  
Operating (loss) income$(173,374)  $8,462   $(181,836)  2,149  

Vessel revenue for the Company’s Kamsarmax Operations decreased to $67.0 million in the twelve months of 2020 from $86.2 million in the prior year period.

TCE revenue (see Non-GAAP Financial Measures) for the Company’s Kamsarmax Operations was $62.2 million for the twelve months of 2020 associated with a day-weighted average of 16 vessels owned or finance leased and five vessels time chartered-in, compared to $83.5 million for the prior year period associated with a day-weighted average of 18 vessels owned or finance leased and three vessels time chartered-in. TCE revenue per day was $11,891 and $11,671 for the twelve months of 2020 and 2019, respectively.

 Twelve Months Ended December 31,    
Kamsarmax Operations:2020 2019 Change % Change
TCE Revenue (in thousands)$62,216   $83,504   $(21,288)   (25
TCE Revenue / Day$11,891   $11,671   $220      2 
Revenue Days5,232   7,155   (1,923)   (27

Kamsarmax Operations vessel operating costs were $30.5 million for the twelve months of 2020, including approximately $1.9 million of takeover costs and contingency expenses, compared with vessel operating costs of $33.8 million in the prior year period, relating to 16 and 18 vessels owned or finance leased on average, respectively, during the periods. The year over year decrease is due primarily to the reduction in fleet size and the outbreak of COVID-19, which for most of the year reduced crew travel and the purchase of stores and spares and the performance of repairs. Daily operating costs excluding takeover costs and contingency expenses for the twelve months of 2020 decreased to $4,937 from $4,986 in the prior year period.

Kamsarmax Operations charterhire expense was $18.6 million in the twelve months of 2020, relating to five vessels the Company began time chartering-in during 2019. The year over year increase reflects the full year impact of the cost in 2020.

Kamsarmax Operations depreciation was $16.4 million and $18.3 million in the twelve months of 2020 and 2019, respectively, due to the decrease in fleet size as a result of vessel sales and the classification of all of the Company’s remaining Kamsarmax vessels as held for sale (upon which depreciation ceases) as the Company intends to exit the dry bulk industry.

General and administrative expense for the Company’s Kamsarmax Operations was $1.9 million for the twelve months of 2020 and $2.1 million in the twelve months of 2019. The expense consists primarily of administrative services fees, which are incurred on a per vessel per day basis, and bank charges, which are incurred based on the number of transactions.

During the twelve months of 2020, the Company recorded a write down on assets held for sale of $168.2 million related to the sale of or classification of the Company’s Kamsarmax vessels as held for sale, as the Company announced its intention to exit the dry bulk industry.

Corporate

Certain general and administrative expenses the Company incurs, as well as all of its financial expenses and investment income or losses, are not attributable to a specific segment. Accordingly, these costs are not allocated to the Company’s segments. These general and administrative expenses, including compensation, audit, legal and other professional fees, as well as the costs of being a public company, such as director fees, were $19.8 million and $25.7 million in the twelve months of 2020 and 2019, respectively. The decrease from the prior year is due primarily to a reduction in compensation costs.

The Company recorded a loss of approximately $106.5 million for the twelve months of 2020 and received cash dividend income of $1.1 million from its equity investment in Scorpio Tankers Inc. During the twelve months of 2019, the Company recorded a non-cash gain of approximately $114.7 million as well as cash dividend income of $2.2 million also related to its equity investment in Scorpio Tankers Inc.

Financial expenses, net of interest income decreased to $36.6 million in the twelve months of 2020 from $50.7 million in the prior year period due to lower LIBOR rates, as well as lower debt levels resulting from the sale of vessels and the redemption of the Company’s 7.50% Senior Unsecured Notes in August 2019.

  Unaudited
  Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31,
  2020 2019 2020 2019
Revenue:        
Vessel revenue $50,052    $60,264    $163,732    $224,579   
Operating expenses:        
Voyage expenses 5,491    3,354    10,009    4,200   
Vessel operating costs 21,383    24,429    92,806    101,121   
Charterhire expense 5,559    6,454    21,107    17,224   
Vessel depreciation 9,256    13,421    48,369    54,224   
General and administrative expenses 6,081    7,973    25,671    31,973   
Loss / write-down on assets sold or held for sale 458,806    25,248    495,413    37,289   
Total operating expenses 506,576    80,879    693,375    246,031   
Operating loss (456,524)  (20,615)  (529,643)  (21,452) 
Other income (expense):        
Interest income 20    224    210    1,450   
Income (loss) from equity investments 474    46,697    (105,384)  116,925   
Foreign exchange (loss) income (105)  (81)  (348)  (115) 
Financial expense, net (9,466)  (11,141)  (36,818)  (52,154) 
Total other (expense) income (9,077)  35,699    (142,340)  66,106   
Net (loss) income $(465,601)  $15,084    $(671,983)  $44,654   
         
(Loss) earnings per share:        
Basic $(40.90)  $2.20    $(70.85)  $6.56   
﻿Diluted﻿ $(40.90)  $2.15    $(70.85)  $6.42   
         
Basic weighted average number of common shares outstanding 11,385    6,868    9,484    6,809   
Diluted weighted average number of common shares outstanding 11,385    7,030    9,484    6,953   


  Unaudited
  December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019
Assets    
Current assets    
Cash and cash equivalents $84,002    $42,530   
Accounts receivable 21,086    13,209   
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 12,716    9,547   
Total current assets 117,804    65,286   
Non-current assets    
Vessels, net —    1,271,993   
Assets held for sale 708,097    77,536   
Equity investments 24,116    173,298   
Deferred financing costs, net 1,143    2,982   
Other assets 17,035    74,464   
Total non-current assets 750,391    1,600,273   
Total assets $868,195    $1,665,559   
     
Liabilities and shareholders’ equity    
Current liabilities    
Bank loans, net $13,226    $44,956   
Capital lease obligations 32,677    29,159   
Accounts payable and accrued expenses 41,113    49,718   
Total current liabilities 87,016    123,833   
Non-current liabilities    
Bank loans, net 157,511    332,613   
Capital lease obligations 351,070    321,646   
Other liabilities —    12,500   
Total non-current liabilities 508,581    666,759   
Total liabilities 595,597    790,592   
Shareholders’ equity    
Preferred shares, $0.01 par value per share; 50,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding —    —   
Common shares, $0.01 par value per share; authorized 31,875,000 and 21,250,000 shares as of December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019; outstanding 11,310,073 shares as of December 31, 2020 and 7,248,180 as of December 31, 2019 859    809   
Paid-in capital 1,803,431    1,717,144   
Common shares held in treasury, at cost; 1,934,092 shares and 856,785 shares at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively (73,444)  (56,720) 
Accumulated deficit (1,458,248)  (786,266) 
Total shareholders’ equity 272,598    874,967   
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $868,195    $1,665,559   


  Year Ended December 31,
  2020 2019
Operating activities    
Net (loss) income $(671,983)  $44,654   
Adjustment to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by    
operating activities:    
Restricted share amortization 7,317    8,956   
Vessel depreciation 48,369    54,224   
Amortization of deferred financing costs 3,667    6,915   
Write-off of deferred financing costs 3,088    681   
Loss / write-down on assets held for sale 428,833    33,389   
Net unrealized losses (gains) on investments 106,471    (114,762) 
Dividend income on equity investment (1,087)  (2,163) 
Drydocking expenditure (22,597)  (5,352) 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:    
Increase in accounts receivable (7,877)  (197) 
Decrease (increase) in prepaid expenses and other assets 37,872    10,564   
(Decrease) increase in accounts payable and accrued expenses 29,093    (3,029) 
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (38,834)  33,880   
Investing activities    
Equity investment —    (1,500) 
Sale of equity investment 42,711    1,547   
Dividend income on equity investment 1,087    2,163   
Proceeds from sale of assets held for sale 194,066    84,241   
Scrubber payments (42,359)  (32,610) 
Net cash provided by investing activities 195,505    53,841   
Financing activities    
Proceeds from issuance of common stock 82,254    —   
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 186,671    306,710   
Repayments of long-term debt (364,165)  (409,002) 
Common shares repurchased (16,724)  —   
Dividends paid (3,235)  (5,748) 
Debt issue costs paid —    (4,646) 
Net cash used in financing activities (115,199)  (112,686) 
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 41,472    (24,965) 
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 42,530    67,495   
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $84,002    $42,530   


  Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31,
  2020 2019 2020 2019
Time charter equivalent revenue ($000’s) (1):        
Vessel revenue $50,052    $60,264    $163,732    $224,579   
Voyage expenses (5,491)  (3,354)  (10,009)  (4,200) 
Time charter equivalent revenue $44,561    $56,910    $153,723    $220,379   
Time charter equivalent revenue attributable to:        
Kamsarmax $17,011    $22,830    $62,216    $83,504   
Ultramax 27,550    34,080    91,507    136,875   
  $44,561    $56,910    $153,723    $220,379   
Revenue days:        
Kamsarmax 1,651    1,913    5,232    7,155   
Ultramax 2,590    3,031    8,411    13,300   
Combined 4,241    4,944    13,643    20,455   
TCE per revenue day (1):        
Kamsarmax $10,303    $11,934    $11,891    $11,671   
Ultramax $10,637    $11,244    $10,879    $10,291   
Combined $10,507    $11,511    $11,268    $10,774   

(1)   The Company defines Time Charter Equivalent (TCE) revenue as vessel revenues less voyage expenses. Such TCE revenue, divided by the number of the Company’s available days during the period, or revenue days, is TCE per revenue day, which is consistent with industry standards. TCE per revenue day is a common shipping industry performance measure used primarily to compare daily earnings generated by vessels on time charters with daily earnings generated by vessels on voyage charters, because charter hire rates for vessels on voyage charters are generally not expressed in per-day amounts while charter hire rates for vessels on time charters generally are expressed in such amounts.

The Company reports TCE revenue, a non-GAAP financial measure, because (i) the Company believes it provides additional meaningful information in conjunction with vessel revenues and voyage expenses, the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures, (ii) it assists the Company’s management in making decisions regarding the deployment and use of its vessels and in evaluating their financial performance, (iii) it is a standard shipping industry performance measure used primarily to compare period-to-period changes in a shipping company’s performance irrespective of changes in the mix of charter types (i.e., spot charters, time charters and bareboat charters) under which the vessels may be employed between the periods, and (iv) the Company believes that it presents useful information to investors. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures below.

Fleet List as of February 1, 2021

Vessel Name Year Built  DWT   Vessel Type  Scrubber Installed ?
SBI Samba 2015 84,000   Kamsarmax Yes
SBI Rumba 2015 84,000   Kamsarmax Yes
SBI Capoeira * 2015 82,000   Kamsarmax No
SBI Carioca * 2015 82,000   Kamsarmax Yes
SBI Lambada * 2016 82,000   Kamsarmax No
SBI Reggae * 2016 82,000   Kamsarmax No
SBI Zumba * 2016 82,000   Kamsarmax Yes
SBI Macarena * 2016 82,000   Kamsarmax Yes
SBI Parapara * 2017 82,000   Kamsarmax Yes
SBI Mazurka * 2017 82,000   Kamsarmax Yes
SBI Swing * 2017 82,000   Kamsarmax Yes
SBI Jive * 2017 82,000   Kamsarmax Yes
SBI Lynx * 2018 82,000   Kamsarmax Yes
    Total Kamsarmax   1,070,000      
         
SBI Antares * 2015 61,000   Ultramax Yes
SBI Athena 2015 64,000   Ultramax Yes
SBI Bravo * 2015 61,000   Ultramax Yes
SBI Leo * 2015 61,000   Ultramax Yes
SBI Echo 2015 61,000   Ultramax Yes
SBI Lyra * 2015 61,000   Ultramax Yes
SBI Tango 2015 61,000   Ultramax No
SBI Maia * 2015 61,000   Ultramax Yes
SBI Hydra * 2015 61,000   Ultramax Yes
SBI Subaru * 2015 61,000   Ultramax Yes
SBI Pegasus * 2015 64,000   Ultramax No
SBI Ursa * 2015 61,000   Ultramax No
SBI Thalia 2015 64,000   Ultramax No
SBI Cronos 2015 61,000   Ultramax No
SBI Orion * 2015 64,000   Ultramax No
SBI Achilles 2016 61,000   Ultramax No
SBI Hercules 2016 64,000   Ultramax No
SBI Perseus 2016 64,000   Ultramax Yes
SBI Hermes 2016 61,000   Ultramax No
SBI Tethys * 2016 61,000   Ultramax Yes
SBI Phoebe * 2016 64,000   Ultramax Yes
SBI Libra * 2017 64,000   Ultramax Yes
SBI Aries * 2015 64,000   Ultramax Yes
SBI Pisces 2016 64,000   Ultramax No
SBI Virgo * 2017 64,000   Ultramax Yes
     Total Ultramax   1,558,000      
Total Owned or Finance Leased Vessels DWT 2,628,000      
*Agreed to be sold.

Time chartered-in vessels

The Company currently time charters-in five Kamsarmax vessels. The terms of the contracts are summarized as follows:

Vessel Type Year Built DWT Country of Build Daily Base Rate Earliest Expiry
Kamsarmax 2019 81,100   China Variable 10-Mar-21 (1)
Kamsarmax 2019 81,100   China Variable 7-Apr-21 (2)
Kamsarmax 2018 82,000   China $12,500 25-June-21 (3)
Kamsarmax 2018 81,100   China Variable 13-Jul-21 (4)
Kamsarmax 2015 81,100   China Variable 22-Jul-21 (5)
Total TC DWT   406,400          

(1)   This vessel has been time chartered-in for 24 to 27 months at the Company’s option at 118% of the Baltic Exchange’s 74,000 DWT Panamax Index, or the BPI. The vessel was delivered to the Company in March 2019.

(2)   This vessel has been time chartered-in for 24 to 27 months at the Company’s option at 118% of the BPI. The vessel was delivered to the Company in May 2019.

(3)   This vessel has been time chartered-in for 24 months at $12,000 per day for the first 12 months and at $12,500 per day for the second 12 months. The Company has the option to extend this time charter for 12 months at $13,000 per day and an additional 12 months at $14,500 per day. The vessel was delivered to the Company in July 2019.

(4)   This vessel has been time chartered-in for 24 to 27 months at the Company’s option at 118% of the BPI. The vessel was delivered to the Company in July 2019.

(5)   This vessel has been time chartered-in for 24 to 27 months at the Company’s option at 118% of the BPI. The vessel was delivered to the Company in August 2019.

About Scorpio Bulkers Inc.

Scorpio Bulkers Inc. announced on August 3, 2020, its intention to transition away from the business of dry bulk commodity transportation and towards marine-based renewable energy including investing in the next generation of wind turbine installation vessels. The Company intends to sell or have commitments to sell its remaining wholly-owned or finance leased dry bulk vessels during the first quarter of 2021. Additional information about the Company is available on the Company’s website www.scorpiobulkers.com, which is not a part of this press release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the Company’s financial information presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (“GAAP”) management uses certain “non-GAAP financial measures” as such term is defined in Regulation G promulgated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company’s operating performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are included in, or excluded from, the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Management believes the presentation of these measures provides investors with greater transparency and supplemental data relating to the Company’s financial condition and results of operations, and therefore a more complete understanding of factors affecting its business than GAAP measures alone. In addition, management believes the presentation of these matters is useful to investors for period-to-period comparison of results as the items may reflect certain unique and/or non-operating items such as asset sales, write-offs, contract termination costs or items outside of management’s control.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”), adjusted net income (loss) and related per share amounts, as well as adjusted EBITDA and TCE Revenue are non-GAAP financial measures that the Company believes provide investors with a means of evaluating and understanding how the Company’s management evaluates the Company’s operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, as substitutes for, nor superior to financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Please see below for reconciliations of EBITDA, adjusted net income (loss) and related per share amounts, and adjusted EBITDA. Please see “Other Operating Data” for a reconciliation of TCE revenue.

EBITDA (unaudited)

 Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31,
In thousands2020 2019 2020 2019
Net (loss) income$(465,601)  15,084   $(671,983)  $44,654  
Add Back:       
Net interest expense5,937    9,488   29,853    42,887  
Depreciation and amortization (1)14,529    16,911   62,441    70,775  
EBITDA$(445,135)  41,483   $(579,689)  $158,316  

(1) Includes depreciation, amortization of deferred financing costs and restricted share amortization.

Adjusted net (loss) income (unaudited)

 Three Months Ended December 31,
In thousands, except per share data2020 2019
 Amount Per share Amount Per share
Net (loss) income$(465,601)  $(40.90)  $15,084   $2.15  
Adjustments:       
Loss / write-down on assets458,806    40.30    25,248   3.59  
Write-off of deferred financing cost2,722    0.24    235   0.03  
Total adjustments$461,528    $40.54    $25,483   $3.62  
Adjusted net (loss) income$(4,073)  $(0.36)  $40,567   $5.77  


 Year Ended December 31,
In thousands, except per share data2020 2019
 Amount Per share Amount Per share
Net (loss) income$(671,983)  $(70.85)  $44,654   $6.42  
Adjustments:       
Loss / write-down on assets495,413    52.24    37,289   5.36  
Write-off of deferred financing cost3,088    0.33    681   0.10  
Total adjustments$498,501    $52.57    $37,970   $5.46  
Adjusted net (loss) income$(173,482)  $(18.28)  $82,624   $11.88  

Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited)

 Three Months Ended
December 31,		 Year Ended December 31,
In thousands2020 2019 2020 2019
Net (loss) income$(465,601)  15,084   $(671,983)  $44,654 
Impact of adjustments461,528   25,483   498,501   37,970 
Adjusted net (loss) income(4,073)  40,567   (173,482)  82,624 
Add Back:       
Net interest expense5,937   9,488   29,853   42,887 
Depreciation and amortization (1)11,807   16,676   59,353   70,094 
Adjusted EBITDA$13,671   $66,731   $(84,276)  $195,605  

                (1) Includes depreciation, amortization of deferred financing costs and restricted share amortization.

Forward-Looking Statements 

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts. The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “project,” “plan,” “potential,” “may,” “should,” “expect,” “pending” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, our management’s examination of historical operating trends, data contained in our records and other data available from third parties. Although we believe that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections. We undertake no obligation, and specifically decline any obligation, except as required by law, to publicly update or revise any forward‐looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

In addition to these important factors, other important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the failure of counterparties to fully perform their contracts with us, the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand for dry bulk vessel capacity, the length and severity of the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, including its effects on demand for dry bulk products and the transportation thereof, changes in our operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, the market for our vessels, availability of financing and refinancing, counterparty performance, ability to obtain financing and the availability of capital resources (including for capital expenditures) and comply with covenants in such financing arrangements, planned capital expenditures, our ability to successfully identify, consummate, integrate and realize the expected benefits from acquisitions, dispositions, and changes to our business strategy, fluctuations in the value of our investments, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, vessels breakdowns and instances of off-hires and other factors. Please see our filings with the SEC for a more complete discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties.