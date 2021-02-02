Dublin, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Geotextile Tubes Market by Type and End-User Industry: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global geotextile tubes market was valued at $3. 3 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $7. 2 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10. 0% from 2020 to 2027. Geotextile tubes are large tube like sludge dewatering bags or geo-containers constructed from permeable geotextiles. Geotextile tubes are used for dewatering and desludging to reduce the leakage of contaminants to the environment. Consumption of geotextile tubes is rising globally, which is attributed to the growing use in end-use industries.



The global geotextile tubes market has been gradually evolving due to the growing applications in dewatering process. The increase in use of geotextile tubes in dewatering of contaminated sediments, sewerage sludge, and waste in a sewage treatment plant life is expected to drive the growth of the market. Developing concerns of environmental degradation among governments is also expected to boost the demand for geotextile tubes. However, high cost of geotextile tubes is expected to hamper the market growth.



Primarily, based on type, the global geotextile tubes market is segmented into woven and non-woven. Woven geotextile tubes segment is projected to grow as it has satisfactory porosity and advanced tensile electricity, which permits efficient filtration. With growing awareness and rise coastal erosion, the growth of non-woven geotextile tubes is also predicted to increase during the forecast period. Based on end-user industry, the global geotextile tubes market is segmented into wastewater treatment, agriculture, aquaculture, pulp and paper mills, construction, marine, and others. Geographically, the global geotextile tubes market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Major companies in the geotextile tubes market include TechFab India Industries Ltd, Koninklijke TenCate, Flexituff Ventures International Limited, KG, Huesker, Ace Geosynthetics, Officine Maccaferri, Low & Bonar, Geofabrics Australasia Pty Ltd, NAUE GmbH & Co., and Fibertex Nonwovens are some of the leading players in the geotextile tubes industry. In order to stay competitive, these market players have adopted various strategies such as product launch, partnership, merger, and acquisition.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Key Benefits for Stakeholders

1.3. Key Market Segments

1.4. Research Methodology

1.4.1. Secondary Research

1.4.2. Primary Research

1.5. Analyst Tools and Models



Chapter 2: Executive Summary

2.1. Cxo Perspective



Chapter 3: Market Overview

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Key Findings

3.2.1. Top Investment Pockets

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Increase in Demand for Geotextile from the Developing Economies

3.4.1.2. The Rise in Preference for Non-Woven Technical Fabrics

3.4.2. Restraint

3.4.2.1. High Toxic Waste Production

3.4.3. Opportunity

3.4.3.1. Environment-Friendly Technology

3.5. Pricing Analysis

3.6. Value Chain Analysis

3.7. Impact of Government Regulation on the Market

3.8. Impact of Covid-19 Outbreak on the Market

3.9. Patent Analysis



Chapter 4: Geotextile Tubes Market, by Material

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

4.2. Woven Geotextile Tubes

4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.2.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

4.3. Non-Woven Geotextile Tubes

4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.3.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country



Chapter 5: Global Geotextile Tubes Market, by End-User Industry

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

5.2. Wastewater Treatment

5.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.2.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

5.3. Agriculture

5.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.3.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

5.4. Aquaculture

5.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.4.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

5.5. Pulp and Paper Mills

5.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.5.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

5.6. Construction

5.6.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.6.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.6.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

5.7. Marine

5.7.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.7.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.7.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

5.8. Others

5.8.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.8.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.8.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country



Chapter 6: Geotextile Tubes Market, by Region

6.1. Overview

6.2. North America

6.3. Europe

6.4. Asia-Pacific

6.5. LAMEA



Chapter 7: Competitive Landscape

7.1. Introduction

7.1.1. Market Player Positioning, 2019

7.1.2. Top Winning Strategies

7.2. Competitive Heatmap

7.3. Key Developments

7.3.1. Expansions

7.3.2. Product Launch

7.3.3. Acquisition



Chapter 8: Company Profiles

8.1. Techfab India Industries Ltd

8.1.1. Company Overview

8.1.2. Company Snapshot

8.1.3. Operating Business Segments

8.1.4. Product Portfolio

8.2. Koninklijke Tencate

8.2.1. Company Overview

8.2.2. Company Snapshot

8.2.3. Operating Business Segments

8.2.4. Product Portfolio

8.2.5. Business Performance

8.3. Flexituff Ventures International Limited

8.3.1. Company Overview

8.3.2. Company Snapshot

8.3.3. Operating Business Segments

8.3.4. Product Portfolio

8.3.5. Business Performance

8.4. Huesker

8.4.1. Company Overview

8.4.2. Company Snapshot

8.4.3. Product Portfolio

8.4.4. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.5. Ace Geosynthetics

8.5.1. Company Overview

8.5.2. Company Snapshot

8.5.3. Operating Business Segments

8.5.4. Product Portfolio

8.6. Officine Maccaferri

8.6.1. Company Overview

8.6.2. Company Snapshot

8.6.3. Product Portfolio

8.7. Geofabrics Australasia Pty Ltd

8.7.1. Company Overview

8.7.2. Company Snapshot

8.7.3. Product Portfolio

8.8. Naue GmbH & Co.

8.8.1. Company Overview

8.8.2. Company Snapshot

8.8.3. Product Portfolio

8.9. Fibertex Nonwovens

8.9.1. Company Overview

8.9.2. Company Snapshot

8.9.3. Product Portfolio

8.9.4. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.10. Tensar International

8.10.1. Company Overview

8.10.2. Company Snapshot

8.10.3. Product Portfolio



