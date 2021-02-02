Dublin, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "E-Scrap and Printed Circuit Board (PCB) E-Scrap - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this report, the Global E-Scrap and Printed Circuit Board (PCB) E-Scrap Market is growing at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. The increasing volumes of electronic waste across the world and increased numbers of regulations mandating proper management of e-waste are the major factors propelling market growth. However, the high initial cost of electronic waste management is hampering market growth.



E-scrap and printed circuit board (PCB) e-scrap is an electronic waste, which defines discarded electronic devices. Used electronics which are meant for reclaim, resale, recycling via material recovery are also considered electronic waste. The process of electronic waste is a combination of manual as well as mechanical dismantling, size reduction, and sending hazardous waste for final disposal and metal components for processing.



Based on the e-scrap source, the household appliances segment is estimated to have lucrative growth due to the growing usage of complex electronics devices such as laptops, smartphones, tablets, and a variety of connected devices. By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. The blooming consumer electronics industry and the increasing regulations pertaining to the proper disposal of e-waste and the increased demand for copper and other metals in the fields of telecommunication and construction in the region are the key factors attributed to its dominance.



Some of the key players profiled in the E-Scrap and Printed Circuit Board (PCB) E-Scrap Market include AmeriScraps, Boliden Group, Dowa Holdings Co. Ltd., Feeco International, GCL Recycling and Refining, LS-Nikko Copper Inc., Mairec, Qizheng, Ultromext Ltd, URT Recycling Technology, Umicore N.V., Sims Recycling Solutions, EnvironCom, Waste Management, Dongjiang, Cimelia, and Stena Metall Group.



PCB E-Scrap Types Covered:

Smartphones

Telecommunications Circuit Cards

Network Communication Boards

PC Motherboards

Circuit Packs

Laptops Boards

E-Scrap Sources Covered:

Entertainment Devices

Household Appliances

IT and Telecommunication Products

Other E-Scrap Sources

Materials Recovered (PCB E-Scrap) Covered:

Precious Metals

Metals

Ferrous Components

Applications Covered:

Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Businesses (SMBs)

Regions Covered:

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

Italy

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

New Zealand

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Argentina

Brazil

Chile

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

