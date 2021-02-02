Crédit Agricole Toulouse 31 Information Financière au 31 12 2020
La société annonce ce jour avoir mis à la disposition du public et déposé auprès de l’Autorité des Marchés Financiers son information financière semestrielle au 31 décembre 2020.
L’information financière semestrielle peut être consultée sur le site internet de la société à l’adresse www.ca-toulouse31.fr , rubrique « Relation Banque Client / Informations Financières / Exercice 2020 / Communiqués Résultats Financiers».
CA TOULOUSE31 COMMUNIQUE FINANCIER RESULTATS 31 12 2020
CRCAM TOULOUSE 31
Toulouse Cedex 6, FRANCE
