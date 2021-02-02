Dublin, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pork Meat Market by Type, Packaging, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Pig meat, also known as pork, is a red meat widely adopted as a staple food across the globe. Apart from exhibiting lusciousness, it has a wholesome nutritional profile. Moreover, it acts as a rich source of protein, and is often a food of choice among people who are trying to gain weight. The global pork meat market was valued at $236,112. 7 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $257,874. 5 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 3. 9% from 2021 to 2027.



The pork meat market is subject to a substantial growth in the coming years, owing to changes in the food consumption pattern of people all around the world. Moreover, the expansion of the retail market and easy availability of the product through various sales channel make it convenient for consumers to purchase packaged pork meat. This helps drive the sales figures and makes way for the market growth. However, The rise in the adoption of veganism and implementation of stringent regulations toward animal cruelty restrain the growth of the global pork meat market. On the contrary, The rise in popularity for organic pork meat and clean label products is expect to offer remunerative opportunities for growth of the global pork meat market.



The global pork meat market is segmented into type, packaging, application, and region. By type, the market is segregated into chilled and frozen. Depending on packaging, it is classified into store wrap, modified atmosphere packaging, vacuum packaging, shrink bags, and others. By application, it is fragmented into household and commercial. Region wise, the market is studied across North America (U. S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, and rest of LAMEA).



The key players in the pork meat market have relied on product launch as their key strategic move to stay relevant in the global market. The key player in the pork meat industry profiled in the report are WH Group, JBS S. A., Smithfield Foods, Triumph Foods, Danish Crown, Tyson Foods Inc., Tonnies, Yurun Group, Vion Food Group Ltd., and Shuanghui Development.



