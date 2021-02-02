Dublin, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Market for Nanocellulose to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global nanocellulose market has accelerated over the last few years as producers in Japan and to a lesser extent North America and Europe bring products to market. The development of these remarkable materials has compelled major paper and pulp producers to gravitate their traditonal business towards advanced biorefineries, which have met with initial success and resulted in production capacity increases.
These bio-based materials are abundant, renewable and inexpensive but are extremely strong, durable, and lightweight, non-toxic and are lower cost than other advanced materials and nanomaterials. Used as a materials additive and in composites, nanocellulose will help to drive the global move away from oil-based plastics and products to sustainable, bio-based alternatives.
Nanocellulose (NC) can be derived from a multitude of abundant cellulosic biomass sources such as wood pulp, agricultural crops, organic waste, as well as from bacteria. Properties including high tensile strength, biocompatibility, and high aspect ratio make it attractive to a wide range of markets, from medical to construction to aerospace. As nanocellulose originates from renewable matter, its potential to replace petroleum-derived materials in films, coatings, composites, and packaging are particularly interesting in the wake of current political and societal movements towards the reduction of plastic consumption.
Three types of NC are commercially available: cellulose nanocrystals (CNC), cellulose nanofibers (CNF), and bacterial nanocellulose (BNC). In addition to being produced in different ways, these three types also vary in their physico-chemical properties, from size to crystallinity. Most commercially produced NC is CNF, which is produced on a large scale in Japan and on the pilot-scale
Most of the NC being developed for commercial purposes is in the form of CNF. Currently, many NC-based applications are at an early stage, with some applications already commercially available, mainly in Japan.
Profiling over 100 companies, the report provides key information for investors and executives to enable them to understand and take advantage of the opportunities provided by nanocellulose.
A must-have for anyone interested in the business and investment opportunities in nanocellulose.
The Global Market for Nanocellulose 2020-2030 contains:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Overview Of Nanocellulose
3 Applications Analysis
4 Regulations And Standards
5 Nanocellulose Supply Chain
6 Nanocellulose Pricing
7 Nanocellulose Patents And Publications
8 Nanocellulose in Composites
9 Nanocellulose in Automotive
10 Nanocellulose in Construction
11 Nanocellulose in Paper And Board Packaging
12 Nanocellulose Textiles And Apparel
13 Nanocellulose in Medicine And Healthcare
14 Nanocellulose in Paints And Coatings
15 Nanocellulose in Aerogels
16 Nanocellulose in Oil And Gas
17 Nanocellulose in Filtration
18 Nanocellulose in Rheology Modifiers For Cosmetics, Pharma And Food Additives
19 Other Markets For Nanocellulose
20 Nanocellulose Producer Analysis
21 Cellulose Nanofiber Company Profiles
22 Cellulose Nanocrystal (Cnc) Producer Analysis
23 Cellulose Nanocrystal (Cnc) Company Profiles 336
24 Bacterial Cellulose (Bc) Company Profiles
25 Nanocellulose Research Groups And Centres
26 Research Scope And Methodology
27 References
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x08x3r
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: