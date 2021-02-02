New York, NY, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanzo, a company known for its pioneering technology in dynamic web content preservation from enterprise collaboration applications and complex websites, today announced the beta release of Hanzo Hold for Google Workspace (G Suite) with select customers, with general availability in April. Hanzo brings best-in-class discovery insights and delivers a purpose-built ediscovery and investigation tool that solves key unresolved challenges with existing market solutions.
Most organizations have an overwhelming volume of data in Google Workspace. Hanzo Hold makes it easy to manage data discovery and investigations efficiently and cost-effectively with these features.
“Hanzo Hold for Google Workspace is born from customers requesting easy-to-use solutions for managing discovery for both Google Workspace and Slack collaboration data,” said Senior Product Manager, Dave Ruel. “ Through Hanzo Hold, we’re providing enterprises one interface to control the data preservation and collection of these collaborative platforms and we’re providing customers solutions to simplify the unique challenges of dynamic, complex data sources — saving time, training costs, and the need for multiple systems.”
Learn more about the challenges of collaboration data discovery in a CLE-eligible educational session hosted by Hanzo during Legalweek(year) 2021 on Thursday, February 4th at 1:15 PM EST. The session, titled, It’s A Brave New World—Map Your Course For Managing Discovery With Collaboration Data, features speakers Andrew Amoranto, Senior Paralegal Manager, Twitter; Graham Rollins, Discovery Counsel, Capital One; and
Stacey Blaustein, Counsel, Corporate Litigation, IBM Corporation. Moderator, Brad Harris, VP of Product, Hanzo will lead the CLE session, panelists will explore the challenges posed by collaboration applications, and how corporate legal professionals are developing and implementing forward-thinking strategies to navigate those complexities.
About Hanzo
Hanzo brings context and a greater understanding of enterprise data to corporate legal and compliance teams by providing in-house control over dynamic and collaborative data sources. This control allows organizations to reduce billions of dollars in risk, litigation, and compliance costs and elevate their corporate legal and regulatory compliance responses. Hanzo’s software empowers defensible preservation, targeted collection, and efficient review of dynamic content from enterprise collaboration applications and complex websites. Hanzo is SOC 2® Type 2 certified, demonstrating its commitment to data security and serves large corporations worldwide. Learn more at hanzo.co and follow updates on Twitter: @gethanzo or on LinkedIn.
Sarena Regazzoni Hanzo, Inc. 503-407-4208 sarena@hanzo.co
