NEW YORK, NY , Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC (“Skyline” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the hiring of two new professionals to its investor relations and corporate communications consulting practice to service Skyline’s rapidly expanding client base.

Matthew Abenante, M.S., IRC, has joined Skyline as Senior Account Manager and will be responsible for executing client management duties on select accounts. Matthew’s investor relations experience spans more than 15 years, most of those in leadership roles. Previously, Matthew served in various roles at several well-known New York City-based investor relations agencies. He graduated with honors with a Master of Science in Investor Relations from Fordham University in New York City and is part of the inaugural cohort of practitioners to complete the prestigious Investor Relations Charterholder (IRC) from the National Investor Relations Institute (NIRI). He earned his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Baruch College in New York City.

Owen Genereux joins the Skyline team as Investor Relations Associate. Owen has a well-rounded background in finance, economics, business communications, marketing, and international finance. He is skilled in written and oral communications and is proficient in Japanese and French. He is completing his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Rhode Island with Global Business & Japanese concentrations.

Scott Powell, President & CEO of Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC, commented: “I am very pleased to welcome Matthew and Owen to the Skyline team. I have known both gentlemen for years, and I think very highly of their skills, experience, diligence, and work ethic. We also pride ourselves on delivering excellent service and thoughtful solutions to our clients. With our rapidly growing client base, which has expanded significantly over the past several months, it was time to expand our team to continue delivering tailor-made, attentive, senior-level counsel to our diverse array of clients. I am confident that Matthew and Owen will integrate quickly into our team and provide the attentive service upon which we pride ourselves,” concluded Mr. Powell.

About Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC, with offices in Boston and New York City, is an investor relations and corporate communications firm that provides strategic messaging and investor communications consulting services for public corporations. Skyline delivers strategic assistance for companies in the financial markets and investment community by effectively communicating their corporate message and competitive advantages. Our team has worked with more than 100 U.S.-listed public companies worldwide across diverse industries and various market caps. We have experience with shareholder activism and crisis communications and also work with late-stage private companies to help prepare them to enter the public marketplace.

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC Scott Powell, President One Rockefeller Plaza, 11th Floor New York, NY 10020 Office: (646) 893-5835 Email: scott@skylineccg.com Website: www.skylineccg.com