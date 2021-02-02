MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In line with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) objective of providing quality technology solutions, and to ensure its active and retired 40,000+ plan members have a modern and sustainable insurance administration solution, the RCMP announced on January 28, 2021, that SEB Administrative Services Inc. (“SEB Admin”), a subsidiary of Smart Employee Benefits Inc. (“SEB Inc.”, TSXV: SEB), was awarded a multi-year contract to provide insurance administration services for the RCMP Group Life Insurance and Disability Income Insurance plans, which will take effect on June 14, 2021.



States Mohamad El Chayah, President, CEO of SEB Admin, “SEB’s FlexPlusTM platform will help RCMP group life and disability members enjoy numerous features, transform administration process from paper to digital and provide RCMP with a reliable, optimized and secure mission critical environment to provision group benefits and enroll participants. SEB is a large professional services provider to the public sector in Canada with over $300M of contracting vehicles at all levels of the Government federal, provincial, municipal and crown corporations. ”

States the RCMP, “As a policing organization, the RCMP places significant priority in ensuring that life and disability insurance benefits and claims are administered promptly, accurately and efficiently; and that plan participants have access to information in a timely and accessible manner.

This award supports our Vision150 modernization agenda by delivering leading-edge services to our members and retirees more conveniently, advancing claims processing, and enhancing the overall member experience.”

ABOUT SEB AND THE EXPECTED BENEFITS

The Administration Services Contract will provide RCMP with a modern, digital and responsive user experience for administering the RCMP insurance plans, to include Group Life, AD&D and Disability Income Group Insurance plans, for over 40,000 RCMP active and retiree plan members. Plan members will have the flexibility to access a secure self-service platform and will be supported by SEB’s dedicated bilingual, state-of-the-art Contact Centre, located in Montreal, Quebec, providing services to a national client base.

SEB’s FlexPlus platform features a full range of administration modules that will be tailored to the requirements of the RCMP Life Insurance Program (LIAP). The solution will digitally transform the plan member experience, with online enrollment and multiple self-service functions. Benefits of the new service provider include:

FlexPlus CONNECT portal for convenient single sign-on access of all benefit environments.

Intuitive digital enrollment process.

Enhanced on-line (self-service) access to plan, entitlement and beneficiary information and updates.

Automated Personalized Member Communication Statements including new hire welcome, over-age dependent verification, enrollment reminder notices, termination conversion, beneficiary confirmation, evidence of insurability, etc.

Dedicated and personalized high performance RCMP national bilingual Contact Centre for plan participants.

Capability to seamlessly provision flex plan designs and secure data file feeds between HRIS, Payroll and Carrier systems.

SEB Admin has conformed with all mandatory RCMP security clearances and requirements to ensure compliance with RCMP and Government of Canada policies.

ABOUT SEB ADMIN

SEB Admin is a third-party administrator (“TPA”) providing leading edge cloud based, fully bilingual, benefit processing solutions using SEB Admin’s proprietary technologies and custom solutions and services of Partners. SEB Admin’s “FlexPlus” platform provides single sign-on connectivity for all group benefit stakeholders. FlexPlus has over 20 modules supporting multiple revenue models, capturing over 90% of all benefit processing activities for all benefit types. Each module can operate standalone or as an integrated solution. SEB Admin manages benefit plan environments for over 350,000 employees for more than 50 of Canada’s name brand companies and government entities. FlexPlus cloud enabled solutions support all plan designs – traditional, flex, cafeteria, hour bank, dollar bank, marketplace – via co-sourced, fully outsourced or SaaS models.

ABOUT RCMP

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) has been Canada's national police service for nearly 150 years. It has national, federal, provincial, and municipal policing mandates that extend from coast to coast to coast, covering community, provincial/territorial and federal levels. The RCMP’s missions are to:

Strive to prevent crime

Investigate crimes

Enforce federal, provincial/territorial, and municipal law

Keep Canadians safe

Offer its renowned expertise at the international level as well.



The RCMP has more than 20,000 active police officers, supported by nearly 10,000 civilian employees in over 700 detachments in 150 communities across the country. It also provides policing services in more than 600 Indigenous communities across Canada. The RCMP, as an organization, is committed to its employees, the communities it serves and all Canadians.

ABOUT SEB

SEB is a technology company providing Business Process Automation and Outsourcing software, solutions, and services to a national and global client base. SEB has a specialty growth focus in cloud enabled SaaS processing solutions for managing employer and government sponsored health benefit plans on a BPO (Business Processing Outsourcing) business model, globally. SEB currently serves corporate and government clients across Canada and internationally. Over 80% of SEB’s revenues derive from government, insurance, and health care organizations. SEB’s technology infrastructure of over 650 multi-certified technical professionals, across Canada and globally, is a critical competitive advantage in supporting the implementation and management of SEB’s benefits processing solutions into client environments. SEB’s Benefits Processing Solutions can be game changing for SEB clients.

The core expertise of SEB is automating and managing business processes utilizing SEB proprietary software solutions combined with solutions of third parties through joint ventures and partnerships. SEB’s client acquisition model in benefits processing is “Channel Partnerships” where SEB processing solutions both improve cost structures and enable new revenue models for Channel Partners and clients. All SEB solutions are cloud enabled and can be delivered via co-sourced, fully outsourced or a SaaS platform. SEB solutions turn cost centers to profit centers for our Channel Partners.

For further information about SEB Administrative Service Inc., please visit: www.seb-admin.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Mohamad El Chayah, President & CEO

SEB Administrative Services Inc.

Tel: 416.418.0619

mohamad.elchayah@seb-admin.com

www.seb-admin.com

INVESTOR CONTACT:

John McKimm, President/CEO/CIO

Smart Employee Benefits Inc.

Tel: 416.460.2817

john.mckimm@seb-inc.com

www.seb-inc.com