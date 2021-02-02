Fogo’s fourth Chicago-area location will be located within the Oak Brook Commons neighborhood on the corner of 22nd St. and Spring Rd.

Fogo’s fourth Chicago-area location will be located within the Oak Brook Commons neighborhood on the corner of 22nd St. and Spring Rd.

OAK BROOK, Ill., Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fogo de Chão, the internationally-renowned steakhouse that allows guests to discover “what’s next” at every turn, announced it has signed a lease agreement to open a new restaurant in Oak Brook, Ill. Opening by the end of 2021, the restaurant will be located on the corner of 22nd Street and Spring Road within the newly-developed Oak Brook Commons neighborhood among luxury apartments, multiple restaurants, high-end retail, innovative office spaces and a one-acre public park.



“Fogo has grown over the last 40 years from a few locations in Brazil to more than 50 around the world. We attribute our international growth to the unique experience we offer our guests beyond a traditional restaurant setting,” said Barry McGowan, Chief Executive Officer of Fogo de Chão. “We look forward to bringing our expertise in butchery and Brazilian hospitality to the community of Oak Brook in 2021.”

Fogo’s Oak Brook location will be part of a $500 million-dollar ground-up development from Hines. The restaurant, designed in partnership with global architecture and design agency Harrison, will feature natural wood finishes, dramatic chandeliers across a vaulted ceiling and soaring wine case displays. The new location will also feature an expansive patio for al fresco churrasco dining, dry-aged meat cabinets for in-house aging, and a reimagined bar area where guests will be able to linger on bold leather couches and settee seating with a craft cocktail, featuring a premium whiskey and bourbon menu. The restaurant will be the fourth in the Chicago area, with additional Fogo locations in Naperville, Rosemont and the River North neighborhood of Chicago.

Fogo has continuously focused on innovation and enhancement of the guest experience with new menu offerings such as premium dry-aged cuts, Wagyu New York Strip and half priced bottles of South American wine as well as the launch of delivery and takeout channels for the first time in the company’s 40-plus year history.

Fogo will represent the next evolution of progress at Oak Brook Commons. Hines recently broke ground on the 250-unit luxury multifamily building known as One Oak Brook Commons, just steps from Oakbrook Center, the most prominent fashion and dining center surrounding Chicago. The mall features over two million square feet of retailers, fitness studios, a 16-screen movie theater, hotels, offices and a food hall.

For more information about Fogo de Chão, visit fogo.com.

About Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão (fogo-dee-shown) is an internationally-renowned steakhouse that allows guests to discover what’s next at every turn. Founded in Southern Brazil in 1979, Fogo elevates the centuries-old cooking technique of churrasco – the art of roasting high-quality cuts of meat over an open flame – into a cultural dining experience of discovery. In addition to its Market Table and Feijoada Bar – which includes seasonal salads and soup, fresh vegetables, imported charcuterie and more – guests are served simply-seasoned meats that are butchered, fire-roasted and carved tableside by gaucho chefs. Guests can also indulge in dry-aged or premium Wagyu cuts, seafood a la carte, all-day happy hour featuring signature cocktails, and an award-winning South American wine list, as well as smaller, sharable plates in Bar Fogo. Fogo offers differentiated menus for all dayparts including lunch, dinner, weekend brunch and group dining, plus full-service catering and contactless takeout and delivery options.

Fogo has 55 locations across the globe, including 43 in the United States, six in Brazil, four in Mexico and two in the Middle East. Five additional U.S. locations, plus franchised restaurants in Mexico, are currently under development, including a flagship experience in Coral Gables, Fla., that will feature a Next Level cigar lounge and the Butchery market.

For more information, visit Fogo.com, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Hines

Hines is a privately owned global real estate investment firm founded in 1957 with a presence in 225 cities in 25 countries. Hines has approximately $144.1 billion¹ of assets under management, including $75.5 billion for which Hines serves as investment manager, including non-real estate assets, and $68.6 billion for which Hines provides third-party property-level services. The firm has 165 developments currently underway around the world. Historically, Hines has developed, redeveloped or acquired 1,426 properties, totaling over 472 million square feet. The firm’s current property and asset management portfolio includes 576 properties, representing over 246 million square feet. With extensive experience in investments across the risk spectrum and all property types, and a pioneering commitment to sustainability, Hines is one of the largest and most-respected real estate organizations in the world. Visit www.hines.com for more information. ¹AUM includes both the global Hines organization as well as RIA AUM.

Media Contact:

FogoPR@icrinc.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b6b82d21-b6e1-4dd0-9d8e-48b20ca76699

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/87b70dd5-ad07-41dc-a77f-10f4ccc6ff6b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4bc1013c-5856-4ba0-9c9a-2d5fa10cd17e