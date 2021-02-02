SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gumas Advertising (www.gumas.com), the champion of the challenger brand, today announced that Sarah Jayne Gipson has joined the agency as the new Senior Digital Marketing Manager.



Gipson has more than a decade of experience developing and managing digital marketing encompassing online campaigns, email marketing, search engine optimization, lead generation, and analytics. She comes to Gumas from Big Imagination Group, where she was responsible for overseeing brand marketing for Shakey’s Pizza, St. Vincent’s Jewelry, Sammy’s Camera, and other consumer and B2B brands. Sarah Jayne is an award-winning affiliate marketing manager and holds certifications in Advanced Google Analytics and HubSpot Inbound Marketing.

“We are so lucky to add a world-class talent like Sarah Jayne to our family. She is a great fit for Gumas having proven her skills developing successful digital campaigns for both B2B and B2C challenger brands,” said Craig Alexander, President of Gumas Advertising. “We pride ourselves on our ability to develop innovative strategies to help challenger brands have a real market impact, and Sarah Jayne’s expertise and proven track record in digital marketing will allow us to deliver even more effective digital campaigns that produce results for our clients.”

About Gumas

Established in 1984, Gumas is a nationally recognized and award-winning full-service marketing agency specializing in developing integrated branding, advertising, and interactive marketing campaigns. The firm specializes in Challenger Brand Marketing® strategies that help clients identify what makes their value unique and capitalizing on those differentiators to effectively compete and win against better-resourced competitors.

