The need for innovative snack products was consistently high in developed countries due to the associated convenience of storing, usage, and rapid nutrition and energy consumption.



Over the medium term in North America, the demand for natural ingredients spurred the clean-label trend, driving food and beverage manufacturers to find clean label alternatives to replace synthetically derived antioxidants and antimicrobial additives. This shift encourages food manufacturing giants, such as General Mills and Kellogg’s, to remove synthetic antioxidants from staple products like cereals and sources for holistic and natural shelf-life extension solutions tocopherol and rosemary extracts.



The application of natural food antioxidants and antimicrobial additives helped the food manufacturers narrow the gap between the clean label solution and extended shelf life in meat and meat products, such as pork sausages. Flavor sensitivity is an important factor to address when determining the course of action for extending shelf life with a natural solution in various food products, including meat products.



Key Market Trends

Resurgence of Clean Labelled/Natural Food Products Among Consumers



The surging consumer consensus broadly drives the demand for natural food antimicrobial and antioxidants to perceive processed food products as healthy if derived from natural ingredients and clean label claims. With consumers now using both the terms interchangeably, it often influences them to skip products formulated with artificial ingredients. These factors are driving the growth of the market studied. Due to the increase in demand for clean label ingredients, the manufacturers of food and beverage products, such as fresh pork sausages, are extending the shelf life of these products during refrigerated storage without the use of artificial preservatives such as butylated hydroxyanisole (BHA), butylated hydroxytoluene (BHT), propyl gallate (PG), or other artificial preservatives which were commonly used in meat preservation, in turn, intensifying the growth of the market studied. The rosemary extracts are the most popular natural food antioxidant and are widely accepted across various end-user industries.



United States holds Largest Market Share



Across the United States, natural antioxidants have always been a preferred choice among consumers, and due to its high demand as compared to the supply, there have been situations that have led to supply shortages over the recent past. This has further led to rise of blends, which has been a preferential choice among manufacturers. Pertaining to the high demand for natural antioxidants, the key market players have been expanding their product portfolios and helping the food manufacturers in maintaining “fresher, safer, longer” food and beverage products. For instance, in June 2017, Kemin expanded its Shelf-life Extension Portfolio with the launch of a new domestically grown, organic rosemary extract in liquid and dry forms, with a variety of concentrations.



Competitive Landscape

The North American food antimicrobial and antioxidants market is fragmented and comprises numerous regional and international competitors. Some major players inclusive of Givaudan, CorbionNV, Kemin, ADM, Koninklijke DSM NV, and DuPont, among others, are facilitating the availability of both natural and synthetic extracts for processed food manufacturers in the region. The prominent players of the market have been focusing on developing new and innovative products by targeting the new formulation for food antioxidants. Additionally, these companies are focusing on increasing the production capacities of their existing plants, while investing in R&D activities. Thus, the market studied is expected to witness numerous product launches during the forecast period.



