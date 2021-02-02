NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CM Group, a family of martech companies focused on multichannel campaign management and email marketing, today announced the appointment of David Scott to the Board of Directors. Scott was most recently the Head of Global Business Marketing at Twitter, and previously the Founder and CEO at Marketfish, a marketing SaaS platform focused on automating email marketing campaigns. He also served as the head of marketing at multiple enterprises, including AT&T, Honeywell and Peoplesoft, as well as several successfully acquired startups. A world-class marketing executive and author, Scott will be working closely with the leadership team at CM Group to further accelerate enterprise market growth and multichannel expansion across CM Group brands, including Campaign Monitor, Sailthru, Emma, Delivra, Liveclicker, Vuture and Selligent Marketing Cloud.



Insight Partners, CM Group’s majority investor, was an early investor in Twitter and identified David Scott for the CM Group board appointment. Deven Parekh, Managing Director at Insight Partners, will step down from the board.

“Dave is one of the most successful and knowledgeable marketing leaders in the tech industry today. His experience will provide invaluable insight for CM Group as we execute our strategy to amplify the efficiency and power of our products with modern backend marketing capabilities and specialized industry-specific front-end offerings,” said Wellford Dillard, CEO at CM Group. “I’m thrilled to welcome him to the Board of Directors.”

“We are excited to have found such a capable and seasoned marketing executive in Dave. He brings an innovative perspective and complementary skills to the board,” said Deven Parekh, Insight Partners Managing Director. “As CM Group continues to expand into new markets and verticals, breathing new ideas and leadership into the board is a critical component of a successful ScaleUp.”

CM Group is a family of global next-generation marketing technology brands selling to multiple industry verticals, including retail, media, financial services, travel, entertainment, franchise businesses, higher education and professional services. CM Group is in the midst of a high-growth phase, evolving from offering best-in-class email products to micro services-based multichannel marketing solutions. The company’s recent acquisition of email market leader, Selligent Marketing Cloud, brings CM Group’s total customer base to 70,000 with annual revenue exceeding $250 million.

CM Group’s resources and scale allows for rapid innovation that benefits all of its brands. Each CM Group product services unique verticals, segments and markets, requiring distinct, user-friendly front-end capabilities that are specialized to the needs of each audience. CM Group’s modern micro services-based strategy allows for these products to share testing, automation, AI, reporting and personalization capabilities to drive value for all CM Group customers.

“As a technology market matures, it becomes increasingly challenging to take on established leaders. The strategy that the CM Group team has developed sets the foundation for strong growth,” said David Scott, Member of the Board of Directors at CM Group. “By offering vertical specialization at scale, this organization has a unique approach to growth in the email and multichannel market; my role is to offer additional perspective to the team to ensure the strategy translates into future market leadership.”

At Twitter, Scott led the global business marketing team, supporting the self-serve ads business. He was responsible for all aspects of marketing worldwide, setting and executing a marketing strategy to grow and retain millions of advertisers on the platform. Before Twitter, Scott was the Founder and CEO of Marketfish, which was acquired in 2013. With more than 20 years of marketing experience, he has also led marketing for multiple Fortune 500 companies and several successfully acquired startups, including Gigya, Livefyre, ForeSee and HouseCanary. Scott started his career at the Boston Consulting Group and has an MBA from Wharton. A graduate of The College of William and Mary, Scott currently serves as secretary of their Alumni Association Board.

About CM Group

CM Group is a family of global marketing technology brands, including Campaign Monitor, Emma, Vuture, Delivra, Liveclicker, Sailthru, and Selligent Marketing Cloud. By joining together these leading brands, CM Group offers a variety of world-class solutions that can be used by marketers at any level. Headquartered in Nashville, TN, CM Group has United States offices in Indianapolis, Los Angeles, New York City, Pittsburgh and San Francisco, and global offices in Australia, Belgium, United Kingdom, New Zealand, France and Uruguay.

