On 2 February 2021 INVL Baltic Real Estate (hereinafter – “the Company“) received a notification from the Bank of Lithuania informing that the Company was allowed to change the Articles of Association of the Company.

On 31 December 2020, a new wording of the Articles of Association of Company was registered in the Register of Legal Entities. The new wording of the Articles of Association was approved on 9 April 2020 during the General Shareholders Meeting. Amendments to the Articles of Association were made to increase the maximum level of borrowed capital allowed in the Company's activities to the level established by the Law on Collective Investment Undertakings of the Republic of Lithuania.

The person authorized to provide additional information:

Real Estate Fund Manager of the Management Company

Vytautas Bakšinskas

E-mail vytautas.baksinskas@invl.com

Attachment