2 February 2021

Dallas, Texas – Nokia today announced that it has reached 100 million fiber broadband shipments. This marks another milestone for Nokia in the North America fiber market after achieving world firsts for large GPON deployments, Gigabit cities and 10 Gigabit rollouts. Nokia has commemorated this latest milestone by awarding a golden Optical Network Terminal (ONT) to TDS Telecommunications LLC, the recipient of the 100 millionth unit.

TDS is expanding its fiber broadband network to new areas and introducing 10Gb/s capabilities to meet the growing broadband demand for residential and business customers. TDS is deploying Nokia’s Lightspan FX access node and state-of-the-art multi-PON solution based on Nokia’s Quillion chipset. This enables TDS to efficiently boost the capacity to 10Gb/s when and where needed. The solution is also ready for future evolution, being 25Gb/s ready and enabling smooth transition to virtualized access-network control and management.

North American broadband operators and network providers are massively investing in fiber across the country. As the U.S. enters the new phase of broadband deployments fueled by the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF), Nokia will continue to help broadband providers to deliver ultrafast broadband services to everyone.

Nokia is powering the advanced fiber broadband networks in North America, partnering with citynets, regional operators, utilities, major service providers and other broadband providers. Seven out of every 10 fiber homes in the U.S. are served with Nokia solutions. Nokia’s unique combination of global experience, in-house innovation and chip development, and a broad set of fiber, fixed wireless and Wi-Fi solutions is helping providers accelerate gigabit broadband connectivity across the U.S.

Ken Paker, Senior Vice President – Information and Network Technologies and CTO for TDS, said: “Fiber access is at the core of our broadband strategy to bring faster broadband to hundreds of rural and suburban communities nationwide. Fast broadband enhances our lives now more than ever. Our network has grown and evolved with demand; our latest GPON and XGS-PON deployments give us the ability to offer enterprise services and multi-gigabit residential services. We are delighted to receive the golden ONT from Nokia as a symbol of their 100 millionth ONT shipped.”

Sandra Motley, President of Fixed Networks Division at Nokia, said: “Broadband networks have been essential for keeping societies and economies running during the global pandemic and that increased the urgency to accelerate fiber deployments everywhere. Nokia is a leading provider for fiber access technologies, and we are proud to help North American operators and broadband providers to build the next-generation fiber access networks. Our 100 millionth fiber home shipment is an important milestone for us because each one represents a broadband connection with the potential to truly enhance lives. It’s a privilege to be helping TDS and other operators and utilities across the U.S. accelerate rural fiber broadband connectivity.”

