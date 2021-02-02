Woburn, MA, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaspersky is pleased to announce that the company was presented with two Silver Stevie® Awards in the categories of Customer Service Department of the Year and National Sales Executive of the Year in the 15th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service last night.

Kaspersky North America’s Support and Services department provides elite technical support and customer service, and the team increased momentum after an exceptional year by achieving all-time highs in customer satisfaction. The department consists of highly-specialized technical customer support engineers and technical account managers that are backed by an expert team that focuses on the latest industry and product knowledge trends. The team practices in-depth troubleshooting for complex issues while focusing on customer care and the overall customer experience. To achieve this, Kaspersky offers a wide range of support options to meet every customers needs.

Kaspersky’s John O’Connor also earned the achievement of a silver Stevie Award in the category of National Sales Executive of the Year. With a focus on the company’s largest and most strategic accounts, John is responsible for selling Kaspersky’s full portfolio of offerings including both end point solutions as well as the company’s award-winning threat intelligence services. As the Enterprise Account Executive for Kaspersky North America U.S., John emerged as an unparalleled sales leader, hitting his yearly target SMB sales goals by September 2020.

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world’s top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 51 nations, were considered in this year’s competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 160 professionals worldwide on nine specialized judging committees. Entries were considered in more than 90 categories for customer service and contact center achievements.

“I am incredibly proud of the hard work the team has put in over the past year,” said Rob Cataldo, managing director of Kaspersky, North America. “Winning industry awards like these reflects on the impressive work this region puts in on a continual basis. John O’Connor routinely forges trusting partnerships with new customers while the support team works tirelessly to explore new ways to maximize customer success and our ongoing value. It is so beneficial to have such great team members that keep pushing forward to achieve optimal results.”

“In the toughest working environment in memory for most organizations, 2021 Stevie Award winners still found ways to innovate, grow sales, please their customers, and secure new business,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. “The judges have recognized and rewarded this, and we join them in applauding this year's winners for their continued success. We look forward to recognizing them on April 14.”

Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the list of Stevie winners in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/Sales.

About The Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Sponsors of the 15th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service include Sales Partnerships, Inc., and ValueSelling Associates, Inc.

About Kaspersky

Kaspersky is a global cybersecurity company founded in 1997. Kaspersky’s deep threat intelligence and security expertise is constantly transforming into innovative security solutions and services to protect businesses, critical infrastructure, governments and consumers around the globe. The company’s comprehensive security portfolio includes leading endpoint protection and a number of specialized security solutions and services to fight sophisticated and evolving digital threats. Over 400 million users are protected by Kaspersky technologies and we help 270,000 corporate clients protect what matters most to them. Learn more at usa.kaspersky.com.

