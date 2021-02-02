SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HVR , the leading independent provider of real-time cloud data replication technology, closed an unprecedented year with product innovation, strategic partnerships, customer wins, and more as the quick and efficient movement of business-critical data has become a foundational requirement for modern organizations. HVR enables companies to harness the power of their data for an optimized business.



The COVID-19 pandemic forced companies to accelerate their digital transformation strategies to remain viable, rapidly moving to the cloud to identify new opportunities for revenue, business growth, and customer service. In fact, a December 2020 report entitled 2021 Worldwide Digital Transformation Predictions , IDC stated that “by 2022, 70% of all organizations will have accelerated use of digital technologies, transforming existing business processes to drive customer engagement, employee productivity, and business resiliency.” As such, businesses turned to HVR for a real-time data replication solution that empowers faster decision making and improves operational processes.

The HVR platform is a scalable and reliable solution that provides the most efficient way to integrate large data volumes in complex environments. HVR enables fast, easily-implemented adoption of the three major cloud platforms - Azure, AWS, GCP - with Snowflake as the prominent choice on these cloud platforms. Data is replicated from key systems such as SAP, validated to ensure the data is delivered accurately, and readied for real-time consumption by key stakeholders.

2020 Corporate and Product Milestones

Corporate Growth

HVR saw significant corporate expansion that included achieving 137% new ARR growth and existing customer satisfaction reflected with 96% rate of retention. The company increased its employee headcount by 42%, primarily in GTM, customer success, and engineering. Further, HVR saw an increase in logistics and e-commerce customers due to its COVID-19 response, and an uptick in product adoption across the manufacturing and financial services industries due to digital transformation and cloud initiatives.

Product Innovation

HVR expanded its product offerings in 2020, including the release of version 5.7 , which offers organizations the ability to route data from one to hundreds of on-premises systems to multiple cloud destinations at once, enabling companies to deliver data fast without overloading systems. The company also released a unique feature set that enables customers to extract data from their SAP systems for broader reporting.

Partnership Expansion

The growth of industry partnerships was a key to HVR’s overall growth in the past year. These include working with major cloud partners such as AWS, Azure, GCP. HVR strengthened its strategic alignment with Snowflake by achieving status as an Elite Partner and was the first to join the Snowflake Snowcase Program .

Industry Recognition

The company announced its first-ever positioning as a Niche Player in Gartner’s 2020 Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools, and was named to the Big Data 50-Companies Driving Innovation in 2020 and the DBTA 100 2020: The Companies That Matter Most in Data lists.

“Data is the lifeblood of modern organizations, and as the adoption of cloud technologies continues, HVR is the foundational solution that promises to keep the data circulating,” said Anthony Brooks-Williams, CEO of HVR. “2020 was a challenging year for many organizations, but we are happy to continue to help them realize the full potential of their data so they can gain a real-time view of their operations to drive transformation and improve decision making.”

About HVR

HVR provides a real-time cloud data replication solution that supports enterprise modernization efforts. The HVR platform is a reliable, secure, and scalable way to quickly and efficiently integrate large data volumes in complex environments, enabling real-time data updates, access, and analysis. Global market leaders in a variety of industries trust HVR to address their real-time data integration challenges and revolutionize their businesses. HVR is a privately held company based in San Francisco, with offices across North America, Europe, and Asia.