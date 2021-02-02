WAKEFIELD, R.I., Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChartWise Medical Systems, Inc., leading provider of comprehensive, scalable Clinical Documentation Integrity (CDI) solutions, takes top segment honors today with the release of KLAS Research’s 2021 “Best in KLAS” Software and Services Awards. ChartWise leads the CDI Software segment with a score of 92.3. KLAS Research, known among Healthcare professionals for their impartial research and performance benchmarking, collects client data throughout the year to score Healthcare IT solution providers, culminating in the “Best in KLAS” awards.



According to KLAS Research President Adam Gale, “The Best in KLAS report and the awards it contains set the standard of excellence for software and services firms. Vendors who win the title of “Best in KLAS” should celebrate and remember that providers now accept only the best from their products and services. The Best in KLAS award serves as a signal to provider and payer organizations that they should expect excellence from the winning vendors.”

Having won three previous KLAS awards from the organization, ChartWise CEO Steven Mason works to ensure that KLAS Research scores and direct client feedback fuel continued innovation from ChartWise in both technology and end-user experience, “Our team works every day to support our clients and ensure their satisfaction with the company, products, implementation, training, and ongoing support. This award reflects our ongoing appreciation for our customers and our commitment to provide the very best functionality and services to support their CDI program goals.”

Founded by a physician and with a staff that includes clinical specialists and software engineers, the ChartWise approach to client satisfaction is about anticipating future needs as much as listening to current ones. In fact, much of the team driving ChartWise innovation worked previously in a user or client role. Commenting on the “Best in KLAS” accolade, ChartWise Founder and Chief Innovation Officer Jon Elion, M.D. offered, “To me, this recognition is an acknowledgement of the long-standing culture at ChartWise to listen to our customers and to work hard to meet their needs. This has fueled a continuing surge in industry-leading technology innovations and will be the hallmark of our continued progress and success.”

The KLAS scoring is a composite of six key areas, from comments and ratings provided directly by customers. ChartWise scored an “A” rating or better across all of these, which include Culture (A+), Loyalty (A), Operations (A), Product (A-), Relationship (A+), and Value (A-). In remarks from Gale, he states, ““Each year, thousands of healthcare professionals across the globe take the time to share their voice with KLAS. They know that sharing their perspective helps vendors to improve and helps their peers make better decisions. These conversations are a constant reminder to me of how necessary accurate, honest, and impartial reporting is in the healthcare industry.”

KLAS Research will honor ChartWise and the other segment winners for 2021 in a virtual ceremony to be held February 23rd.

ABOUT CHARTWISE: ChartWise Medical Systems, Inc., based in Wakefield, RI, specializes in cloud-based solutions for Computer-Assisted Clinical Documentation Improvement. AI-driven, integrated, and comprehensive, ChartWise’s scalable Software as a Service (SaaS) assists physicians and clinical documentation specialists and features prioritization, electronic queries, flexible workflow, robust reporting, and denials prevention. Developed by renowned physician Jon Elion, M.D., ChartWise is the only CDI software designed by CDI customers for CDI customers, offering reduced risk, actionable data, and a proven fast ROI. For more information, visit www.chartwisemed.com.

ABOUT KLAS RESEARCH: KLAS has been providing accurate, honest, and impartial insights for the healthcare IT (HIT) industry since 1996. The KLAS mission is to improve the world’s healthcare by amplifying the voice of providers and payers. The scope of our research is constantly expanding to best fit market needs as technology becomes increasingly sophisticated. KLAS finds the hard-to-get HIT data by building strong relationships with our payer and provider friends in the industry. Learn more at klasresearch.com.

