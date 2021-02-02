UNIVERSITY PARK, Ill., Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® today announced that it has expanded its partnership with Google to adopt additional Google Cloud technologies as part of its product portfolio transformation. Following an investment in Applied by CapitalG, Alphabet's independent growth fund, this new partnership with Google Cloud will enable agencies and brokerages to leverage technologies like open API technology, data lakes, browser-native applications, artificial intelligence, and more to drive architecture accessibility, speed to market and simpler user experiences.
“Financial services organizations globally use Google Cloud to be more agile, secure and better serve their customers by using data in a more meaningful way,” said Rob Enslin, President, Google Cloud. “We are excited to expand our work with Applied to help enable agencies and brokerages to leverage artificial intelligence, machine learning, APIs and more, to further innovation and create digital experiences that customers demand.”
Google Cloud is widely recognized as a global leader in delivering secure, open, intelligent, and transformative enterprise cloud technologies. Leveraging Google Cloud technologies, Applied will deliver:
“When CapitalG invested in Applied more than two years ago, we aligned on a vision to bring advanced technologies that provide practical value to our customers and create an even stronger independent agency channel,” said Rich Belanger, executive vice president of Product Development, Applied Systems. “We are excited to expand our partnership with Google Cloud to gain additional access to their world-class talent and technology as we transform the Applied product portfolio, delivering on our commitment to provide our customers with open technology and simple user experiences today and in the future.”
Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognized as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world’s largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied’s people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.
