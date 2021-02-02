CINCINNATI, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultimus LeverPoint, the private fund administration services arm of Ultimus Fund Solutions® (Ultimus®), is pleased to announce continued investments in technology that enhance the fund manager and investor experiences while streamlining back-end processing.



Most recently, Ultimus LeverPoint introduced two additional technology tools. First is Ultimus LeverPoint’s enhanced client portal, through which fund managers and their investors can directly access detailed fund and investor-level data and reporting on-demand. The other, DocuSign software, enables investors, fund managers, and other related parties to obtain and execute subscription documents electronically. Both tools significantly enhance convenience for investors while offering fund managers real-time access to reports, legal documents, and more sophisticated data.

Implementation of these tools is a direct response to clients’ desire for more real-time functionality, ease of use, and visibility into account and fund information and part of the firm’s continuing commitment to expanding its overall technology capabilities. By enhancing clients’ and investors’ digital experience and expanding access to business intelligence for fund managers and their partners, Ultimus LeverPoint has further reinforced its success in combining boutique service with institutional strength.

Ultimus LeverPoint’s enhanced client portal features significantly expanded dashboard reporting functionality. Dashboards customized to individual client brands are interactive and give fund managers and limited partners access to a variety of reports in real time. Through this advanced portal, fund managers can access reporting directly instead of having to request individual reports. Dynamic reports can also be retrieved in real time, giving fund managers and CFOs direct and secure access to accounting data. This streamlined process enables managers to drill down to new levels of fund accounting transaction details and call up reports on demand.

The DocuSign software streamlines document handling and authorization for managers and partners. Instead of having to print, sign, scan and/or transmit documents, clients can now access and execute fund subscription agreement documents electronically with less risk and faster turnaround. This software also enables key data to be uploaded directly into the firm’s client relationship management (CRM) system, enhancing data efficiency and accuracy.

Kelly Ramsey Gooch, EVP, Client Relationship Officer for Ultimus LeverPoint, says that listening to clients reflects Ultimus LeverPoint’s client-centricity. “We are always seeking feedback from our clients to understand their needs, while surveying the expectations of the market and gaps in industry offerings,” she said. ”Then we move in that direction, staying aligned with the priorities of industry demands—those of existing clients as well as prospective ones.”

Looking for ways to continually improve and being results driven reflect other core values of the firm, according to David MacPhee , Chief Executive Officer of Ultimus LeverPoint. “There’s always more to accomplish in terms of the experience we provide our clients and their partners,” he says. “We’ll keep expanding and evolving our offerings, our service delivery and our technology, making it easier for fund managers to execute on their goals. Our service and solutions will always reflect our client’s needs.”

About Ultimus LeverPoint

Ultimus LeverPoint Private Fund Solutions is a leading fund administrator committed to providing a complete spectrum of solutions to private equity, venture capital and hedge fund clients. We provide accounting and fund administration solutions to over 205 firms with approximately $110B in assets. Our asset management clients represent a diverse range of alternative fund types and structures ranging in size from first time firms with $50M AUM to established firms with more than $10B AUM.

Whether outsourcing a new fund, or transitioning existing funds, Ultimus LeverPoint serves as a seamless extension of your firm – a partner in growth. From traditional to complex structures, our team of over 250 associates provide operational excellence, in order to meet every need and dedicated to helping investment managers keep pace with the constantly changing regulatory and market demands, while providing quick solutions to new challenges. For more information, visit ultimusleverpoint.com.

About Ultimus

Ultimus Fund Solutions (Ultimus) is a leading provider of full-service fund administration, accounting, and investor solutions to support the launching and servicing of registered funds, private funds, and public plans. The company also offers customized structures designed for the unique needs of pensions, endowments, foundations, and other large institutions. Ultimus’ deep commitment to excellence is achieved through investments in best-in-class technology, compliance programs, organization-wide cyber security efforts, and hiring seasoned professionals.

Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio with offices in other major cities such as Chicago, New York and Boston, Ultimus employs over 700 seasoned accountants, attorneys, paralegals, application developers, fund administrators, compliance specialists, and many others with years of experience in the financial services industry. Servicing over 1,200 total traditional and alternative funds, Ultimus helps investment managers and fund families flourish in today’s increasingly sophisticated and dynamic investment landscape. For more information, visit www.ultimusfundsolutions.com.

