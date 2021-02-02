SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sisu , the industry’s first augmented intelligence solution, today announced the appointment of global marketing expert Sun Lee as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). In her role, Lee will report directly to Founder and Chief Executive Officer Peter Bailis and lead all marketing functions at the company. Lee brings extensive industry expertise, most recently from Pure Storage and SurveyMonkey.



“Sun’s combination of creativity and pragmatic execution is impressive, which will be a valuable addition to our leadership team,” said Peter Bailis, Founder and CEO of Sisu. “She brings a breadth of brand, digital, and messaging expertise that will accelerate our position as a leader in the analytics market.”

With over 15 years of experience leading key marketing initiatives for companies in data creation and data storage, Lee has a proven track record of accelerating customer acquisition and executing high-performance marketing campaigns. Prior to joining Sisu, Lee held the Vice President of Brand Experience position at Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG), a global IT company delivering storage-as-a-service in a multi-cloud world. Previously, Lee was Vice President of Brand Experience at SurveyMonkey (NASDAQ:SVMK), a leader in agile software solutions for customer experience, market research, and survey feedback, where she led their rebrand and successful 2018 IPO.



“Sisu is building truly disruptive technology that transforms the way companies understand and make business decisions, utilizing all of their data. When I saw the product for myself, I knew I had to join this company,” said Lee. “I look forward to strengthening the understanding of what Sisu can do for data leaders and working to define the future of analytics.”

Sisu accelerates data exploration for analytics and product teams. As the first augmented intelligence solution built to quickly and completely analyze millions of dimensions and trends in cloud-scale data, Sisu helps teams understand, collaborate, and act using all of their data, faster. The technology combines machine learning and statistical analysis to help businesses like Samsung, Upwork, Mejuri, and Corsair make better decisions, act more decisively, and grow faster than the competition. To learn more about Sisu Data, visit www.sisudata.com .

