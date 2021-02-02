WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VizyPay, a leader in credit card processing for small to mid-sized businesses, today announces it has been honored with a Silver Stevie® Award for its proprietary Customer Relationship Management (CRM) tool for the Innovation in Sales category in the 15th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. The company spent more than a half of a million dollars to build the CRM tool, aptly named Sales Genius, from the ground up, and has already began seeing the return on investment—with an 80% increase in sales YOY since its introduction in 2019.



“Receiving this award is a huge testament to the hard work that has gone into creating the Sales Genius from scratch,” said Austin Mac Nab, CEO and co-founder of VizyPay. “By starting from square one, we were able to create a tool that specifically addresses the needs of 1099’s, and allows us to easily make additions or adjustments in the future.”

The Sales Genius was recognized in the Innovation in Sales category for its robust offerings, including in-depth training sessions, client management software and more. Within the tool, 1099 agents are able to track their sales, manage residuals and receive ongoing training. Looking ahead, VizyPay will utilize the data the platform provides to make strategic updates, and tap this information to make informed business decisions.

“Often times our industry puts the entire focus on servicing merchants, however, for those that use them, the 1099 sales agents are often overlooked as a client we also need to be serving,” said Elizabeth Rucker, Director of Training and Talent Acquisition at VizyPay. “With this tool, VizyPay is ensuring that our agents are properly trained and equipped with everything they need to excel in this type of role, and this award reinforces the impact we’re having by offering it.”

Within the Sales Genius, more than 500 people are onboarded each month, with 10% of those onboarded making their first sale in 2-3 weeks—significantly faster than the 5-7 week industry average. Furthermore, the tool has been incredibly impactful for existing agents—after its introduction, most have been able to double their amount of monthly sales.

About VizyPay

VizyPay was founded in West Des Moines, Iowa, by three entrepreneurs who each had either significant credit card processing experience or were previously small business owners. Their combined understanding of these different industries created the perfect cocktail for a credit card processing company that could truly look out for the business owner. VizyPay is growing rapidly by being honest and simple in an industry that is known for being complicated and deceitful. Their business model is unique and making a huge splash nationwide. For more information, visit https://www.VizyPay.com/

About The Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

