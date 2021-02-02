Sumo Logic’s FedRAMP-Moderate Authorized Continuous Intelligence Platform™ Expands the Ability to Deliver Real-time Analytics to the Public Sector



REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sumo Logic (Nasdaq: SUMO), the pioneer in continuous intelligence , today announced its Continuous Intelligence Platform™ has achieved Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP™) Authorization at a Moderate impact level enabling the company to help public sector organizations get real-time insights into complex on-premises and cloud environments, and further strengthen their security and compliance, while optimizing performance.

“As organizations around the world accelerate their digital transformation initiatives, there continues to be a shift to the cloud happening within federal agencies who are understanding the need to transition from legacy on-premise systems to more scalable and secure, cloud-based architectures,” said George Gerchow, CSO, Sumo Logic. “Sumo Logic has been on a several year journey with FedRAMP, and this is yet another significant step forward to help the federal civilian sector, unclassified DOD and commercial entities get the visibility and continuous intelligence needed to operate in cloud environments.”

FedRAMP is a government-wide program that provides a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization, and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services. It helps the government rapidly adapt from old, insecure legacy IT to mission-enabling, secure, and easily deployed cost effective cloud-based solutions.

"Cloud computing has an important role in how federal agencies can reinvent operations and innovate to advance their mission in an environment that is always evolving,” said Sandy Carter, Vice President of Global Public Sector Partners and Programs, Amazon Web Services (AWS). “We congratulate Sumo Logic on achieving FedRAMP Moderate Authorized certification. As more government entities expedite their digital transformation, this will help them satisfy their continuous intelligence needs safely and securely.”

The tectonic shift happening within the public sector is seeing more and more agencies transitioning from legacy systems to more scalable and secure cloud-based architectures. According to Sumo Logic’s 5th annual The Continuous Intelligence Report: The State of Modern Applications, DevSecOps and the Impact of COVID-19 , multi-cloud adoption and modern architectures has significantly grown year over year, in part due to the impact of COVID-19 as an accelerant to the digital transformation toward the cloud.

Sumo Logic’s security-by-design approach includes a secure cloud-native, multi-tenant platform that helps with data-driven decisions and reduces time to deploy, investigate security and operational issues. Sumo Logic meets FedRAMP Moderate security requirements and can ingest structured and unstructured data sources from on-premise and cloud based sources.

“The FedRAMP Moderate authorization further validates the security of our Continuous Intelligence Platform, and builds on our momentum in helping federal customers operate successfully in the cloud,” said Doug Natal, General Manager, Sumo Logic Public Sector. “Our customers will now be able to access the cloud-scale data collection and predictive analytics needed to help make better decisions across DevSecOps initiatives.”

Additional Resources

Learn more about how Sumo Logic helps the public sector

about how Sumo Logic helps the public sector Download “The Continuous Intelligence Report: The State of Modern Applications, DevSecOps and the Impact of COVID-19”

“The Continuous Intelligence Report: The State of Modern Applications, DevSecOps and the Impact of COVID-19” Sign up for a free trial of Sumo Logic



About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic Inc. (Nasdaq: SUMO) is the pioneer in continuous intelligence, a new category of software, which enables organizations of all sizes to address the data challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. The Sumo Logic Continuous Intelligence Platform™ automates the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights within seconds. More than 2,100 customers around the world rely on Sumo Logic to build, run, and secure their modern applications and cloud infrastructures. Only Sumo Logic delivers its platform as a true, multi-tenant SaaS architecture, across multiple use-cases, enabling businesses to thrive in the Intelligence Economy. For more information, visit www.sumologic.com .