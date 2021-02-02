AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FileTrail, the leader in modern information governance and records management software for law firms, today announced that the company has hired legal technology industry veteran Bill Belmonte as a senior strategic account manager. Belmonte joins FileTrail’s growing account management team in North America, which now includes Kurt Anderson, who joined last fall, as well as Keith Schneider, who joined in March 2020.



In his new role, Belmonte is responsible for supporting FileTrail customers in New York City and the Northeastern United States. He brings more than 25 years of experience in legal technology, with extensive experience in document management systems. He has held senior positions in sales and consulting at companies including ZERØ, eSentio, American LegalNet, Phoenix Business Solutions (now Morae Global), Younts Consulting and iManage/Interwoven. Belmonte has been certified in NetDocuments DMS implementation and is an iManage Work 10 Certified System Engineer.

“Bill is highly regarded by law firm CIOs and COOs for his knowledge of the business of law and his understanding of how firms can use technology to achieve their business objectives,” says Darrell Mervau, president, FileTrail. “His in-depth technical expertise in document management systems including both iManage and NetDocuments is also a plus for our customers, who value the way FileTrail helps to integrate their DMS with physical records and other electronic information repositories.”

“The past year was especially demanding for IT and operations teams who rose to the challenge of maintaining business continuity in the face of a global pandemic. And pressure continues for law firm IT departments to get more done with their existing infrastructure, so firms are delivering client services more efficiently while complying with a host of regulatory and client requirements,” says Belmonte. “FileTrail allows firms to do more by providing a unified view of all information associated with specific clients and matters beyond the DMS to also include other electronic files and physical records—and providing the ability to manage workflows for retention, disposition and client file transfers.”

He adds, “I’m excited to join FileTrail, a company regarded as the gold standard in records management and information governance.”

Other recent key FileTrail hires in North America include Kurt Anderson, a senior strategic account manager who is based in Chicago with responsibility for the Midwestern and Northwestern United States and Canada. Anderson joined FileTrail in October 2020, bringing experience with companies including NetDocuments, Element Technologies and ZERØ.

In addition, Keith Schneider joined FileTrail in March 2020 as a senior strategic account manager and will continue to support firms in the Mid-Atlantic/Southeastern and Southern U.S.

About FileTrail

FileTrail is reshaping the information risk management landscape, enabling firms to meet urgent client demands, pass audits and address new compliance rules with a modern approach to records management, data retention and information governance. FileTrail centralizes, simplifies and automates the IG life cycle, including policy management, document review and disposition—integrating across physical records and electronic repositories—so firms can address OCGs, lateral intake, matter mobility and client audit response. It’s time to move beyond records management, and FileTrail is leading the way. For more information about FileTrail records management and information governance software, visit www.filetrail.com.

