BALTIMORE, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixelligent Technologies, whose PixClear® Designer Compounds™ dramatically boost the efficiency and sustainability of consumer electronics and clean energy applications, today announced that it has named Dr. Yakov Kutsovsky to the Pixelligent Technical Advisory Board.



Dr. Kutsovsky has spent more than 25 years developing and manufacturing advanced materials on a global basis. He is currently the CEO and Founder of MateriaX, an advisory firm enabling successful development and commercialization of new materials. He also serves as an Expert-in-Residence at Harvard University. Kutsovsky previously served over 15 years as the Chief Technology Officer and Chief Scientific Officer of Cabot Corporation. While leading the technology organization at Cabot he was responsible for numerous successful product development and manufacturing innovations, commercializing new materials across established and emerging businesses, and implementing lab informatics solutions to accelerate materials development.

“Bringing Yakov’s broad expertise to the team will help Pixelligent expand our application development capabilities and manufacturing footprint on a global basis,” said Craig Bandes, Pixelligent Technologies CEO. “While at Cabot, Yakov built a successful track record in scaling organizational and technical capabilities in the fields of electronic materials, adhesives, and energy storage – from grams in the lab to tons in manufacturing sites and technology centers across the world,” Bandes said.

“I have known Pixelligent for many years and have been impressed by both their technology and tenacity, succeeding despite the challenges of long product acceptance cycles in the advanced materials space,” said Dr. Kutsovsky. “Pixelligent has the rare combination of powerful material and manufacturing technology platforms that enables us deliver the highest performing formulations – which is why so many global technology companies are partnering with us today. I’m looking forward to helping Pixelligent accelerate its success and footprint on a global basis,” said Kutsovsky.

About Pixelligent Technologies

By synthetically replicating metal oxides that nature has perfected, Pixelligent has reinvented the way composite materials are made, dramatically improving the efficiency and sustainability of consumer electronics and clean energy applications. Our PixClear® Designer Compounds™ deliver a combination of properties, operating efficiencies and never-before-seen performance for Augmented and Mixed Reality, OLED/QD/LED displays, optical sensors, solid-state lighting, and energy-related applications. Our PixClearProcess® development and manufacturing platform enables us to engineer materials that seamlessly integrate into the most common manufacturing processes, including ink jet, nanoimprint, spin coating, dispensing, slot-dye, and photolithography. Our PixClearProcess® utilizes a fraction of the footprint required by traditional chemical companies, and our efficiency-enhancing PixClear® materials can deliver terawatts of energy savings across display and solid-state lighting applications. Please visit us at www.pixelligent.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @Pixelligent.

