LAS VEGAS, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC : AABB), a resource company focused on the production, supply and sale of precious and base metals primarily in Asian markets, is pleased to announce that the Company has retained veteran agency Integrity Media to manage the Company’s Investor Relations and Corporate Communication.



Integrity Media has over two decades working in public markets in the U.S. and Canada and is led by Kurt Divich, a veteran author and public relations specialist. One of the premier financial copywriters in the industry, Divich is twice published in fiction and non-fiction. Mr. Divich has consulted and provided Investor Relations services to public companies ranging the gamut from industry leaders and American icons like Smith & Wesson to emerging, innovative ideas new to the market.

“Integrity Media is renowned for its elite communication and for their genuine concern for shareholders,” stated James Gilbert, President, Asia Broadband, Inc. “Mr. Divich is a highly skilled communicator and as we enter this important new phase for Asia Broadband, his skill set allows us to further increase our transparency.”

“We are thrilled to be able to represent Asia Broadband and to be in service to Mr. Gilbert, the Company and its shareholders,” stated Kurt Divich, Founder and President, Integrity Media. “Asia Broadband is at an important stage of their trajectory, having recorded significant new revenue and in a strong cash position to develop the high potential mineral projects in play. Additionally, the Company’s gold-backed cryptocurrency token launch is imminent. As Asia Broadband enters into this dynamic new phase we will help it effectively communicate its story to the investing public, the brokerage community, and the media.”

“And as always, making sure that shareholders have access to the proper information and get their questions answered quickly and honestly will be paramount,” added Divich. “We also fully intend to be an effective conduit for investors and senior management.”

Further to come this week, AABB will release an auditor status update.



About Asia Broadband

Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC : AABB), through its wholly owned subsidiary Asia Metals Inc., is a resource company focused on the production, supply and sale of precious and base metals, primarily to Asian markets. The Company utilizes its specific geographic expertise, experience and extensive industry contacts to facilitate its innovative distribution process from the production and supply of precious and base metals in Mexico to client sales networks in Asia. This vertical integration approach to sales transactions is the unique strength of AABB that differentiates the Company and creates distinctive value for shareholders. AABB also is releasing a freshly minted mine-to-token gold-backed cryptocurrency and expects to become a world-wide standard of exchange that is secured and trusted with gold backing, an outstanding quality relative to other cryptocurrencies. Visit www.AsiaBroadbandInc.com for more info.

