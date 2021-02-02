NEW YORK, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StitcherAds , the leading platform for ad solutions and shopping experiences that drive sales on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, and Snapchat, today announced the launch of Digital Circulars and Catalogs ahead of Super Bowl LV. The customizable solution lets grocery retailers automatically surface customers personalized product selections, with prices and sales, from their nearest store in ad units on Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest.



“Many grocers still rely on print circulars,” said Declan Kennedy, Co-Founder and CEO at StitcherAds. “It’s an ideal way to target specific markets with localized offers and deals. However, circulation has declined for years and is now at its lowest level since 1940. Meanwhile, as scale has fallen, the cost of print has increased. We’re solving these problems by making it easy to transform localized print circulars into digital, personalized experiences on Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest. Grocery retailers will also benefit by being able to bring digital’s targeting and measurability to circulars.”

Super Bowl Sunday is one of the single-largest retail sales days for grocery retailers. According to the NRF, 82% of consumers in the US buy food and beverages for the game.

“This is the perfect time to launch this offering,” said Kennedy. “As Super Bowl fans shop for the day, we can help grocers digitize and target their circulars across the top social media platforms.”

Successfully executing digital circular through paid social media has been a longstanding challenge for grocery marketers. It demands a solution that can manage store location data, localized offer data, dynamic store level creative, multiple creative versions for different publishers and ad formats, in-store transaction data processing, store visit measurement, and more. StitcherAds’ Digital Circulars & Catalogs offering solves these problems and unlocks the following features for grocery store brands ahead of Super Bowl LV:

Personalization - The solution optimizes data from any first- and third-party source to deliver localized, relevant products. StitcherAds’ data-fueled, digital circulars are tailored to each user (e.g., only show organic food to organic buyers, etc.), appealing to their specific interests.

Localization - Digital Circulars & Catalogs highlight store-level offers at scale. Retailers no longer have to set up ads for each store across hundreds of locations. Through a single ad StitcherAds can auto-detect the end user’s nearest store and show offers that are only available at that location.

Engagement - Tailoring communications and engagement for loyalty shoppers, Digital Circulars & Catalogs can display unique rewards point updates and redeemable offers based on loyalty status.

Thumb-Stopping Digital Experiences - The StitcherAds Digital Circular Builder seamlessly transforms print creative into stunning digital circulars. By creating and saving on-brand templates – simplifying and speeding up your workflow, the builder applies dynamic overlays to automatically showcase localized offers, coupons, pricing, and fine print on each product image.

Automation - The solution leverages live data feeds to overcome the restrictions of print to remove out of stock offers, add new offers and to automatically merchandise offers based on performance data and customer behavior. The solution also automates the process of generating multiple creative/ad formats to ensure retailers can reach customers through stories, news feed, boards, search results, etc.

Budget Management - Media spend can be configured to the store level without the need to create dedicated ads or campaigns. Retailers can choose to allow the system to automatically spend more on top performing stores, direct more budget to specific stores or evenly balance spend across all stores.

Measurement - Retailers can measure campaign effectiveness down to the store and product level – as soon as the next day. StitcherAds can securely ingest, cleanse, and restructure in-store transaction data for seamless upload to social platforms to accurately attribute in-store sales to campaigns. This offline data is also used to fuel automatic optimization of campaigns.

StitcherAds technology helps advertisers to scale full-funnel performance marketing campaigns on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and Snapchat. The company has empowered some of the largest advertisers worldwide using data-fueled automation to drive sales online and in-store.

StitcherAds works with clients across a wide range of industries. Grocery retailers include Meijer, Aldi, Ollie's Bargain Outlet, Centrepoint, and more.

For more information about StitcherAds, visit www.stitcherads.com