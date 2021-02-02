New York, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Surface Disinfectant Market – Analysis By Composition, Type, Application, By Region, By Country : Market Insights, Covid-19 Impact, Competition and Forecast" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06019164/?utm_source=GNW

The growth in the market may be attributed to increasing prevalence of hospital-acquired infections, together with presence of favourable rules regarding usage of surface disinfectants in diagnostic laboratories, hospitals, analysis laboratories, and pharmaceutical & biotechnology labs. The recent flight of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in countries across the globe, has accrued the demand for surface make cleanants to wash and disinfect onerous surfaces like tables, doorknobs, light-weight switches, and countertops, additionally on sanitize soft surfaces like carpeted floor, rugs, and drapes. With the rise in health outlay and therefore the rising range of COVID-19 cases, the demand for surface disinfectants is predicted to grow considerably throughout the forecast period.



Among the Composition segment in the Surface Disinfectant market (Alcohol, Quaternary Ammonium Compounds, Hydrogen Peroxide, Chlorine Compounds, Peracetic Acid and Others), Alcohol segment leads the market with alcohols high usage on hard surfaces in hospitals and laboratories. Increasing demand for ethanol based disinfecting chemicals in hospitals, and commercial applications in order to curb the growing menace of covid-19 and this has fueled the growth of alcohol based disinfectants.

Based on Type (Wipes, Liquids and Sprays), Liquids segment gains a considerable share. Liquid surface disinfectants are strong, biocidal, or toxic antimicrobial chemicals, which can be applied to contaminated surfaces. These products are effective against several types of micro-organisms resulting in enteric and respiratory infections and wounds.

Based on Application (Residential, Commercial, Health Care Facilities and Others), Health Care Facilities segment gains a considerable share. The latest clean-up chemicals for hospitals square measure developed to not solely clean and clean, however to counteract healthcare-associated infection (HAI)-causing pathogens and alternative rising threats. Among a bunch of clean-up chemicals introduced to hospital market, Sealed Air’s Diversey Care division, Charlotte, N.C., recently launched Oxivir one ready-to-use disinfectant cleaner and wipes. Powered by accelerated peroxide, it’s effective against a broad vary of microorganism, fenced and non-enveloped viruses, T.B. and fungi in one minute or less.

The North America Region dominates the Surface Disinfectant market. In North America, growth in market is driven by rising cases of hospital-acquired infections and stringent government regulations regarding the usage of disinfectants to limit the spread of such infections. Several initiatives undertaken to establish guidelines for the determination of preferable products for use in the healthcare industry, especially childcare, based on ease of use, efficiency against relevant pathogens, cost, and toxicity, are estimated to fuel the regional market growth.



Scope of the Report

• The report analyses the Surface Disinfectant market By Value.

• The report analyses the Surface Disinfectant market by Composition (Alcohol, Quaternary Ammonium Compounds, Hydrogen Peroxide, Chlorine Compounds, Peracetic Acid and Others).

• The report analyses the Surface Disinfectant market by Type (Wipes, Liquids and Sprays).

• The report analyses the Surface Disinfectant market by Application (Residential, Commercial, Health Care Facilities and Others).

• The Global Ethylene Market has been analysed by Region (North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific) and by Country (United States, Canada, Germany, Italy, France, Spain, United Kingdom, China, Japan and South Korea).

• Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, composition, type and application. Also, trends, drivers, challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers & acquisitions and recent industry developments. The companies analysed in the report include 3M, Procter & Gamble, Ecolab, The Clorox Company, Reckitt Benckiser, Cantel Medical Corporation, Tristel, EQT Partners, INEOS and CavinKare.

• The report presents the analysis of Surface Disinfectant market for the historical period of 2015-2019 and the forecast period of 2020-2025.



Key Target Audience



• Surface Disinfectant Manufacturers

• Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

• Consulting and Advisory Firms

• Government and Policy Makers

• Regulatory Authorities

