With increased focus on environment protection, the reverse vending machine market is likely to witness strong growth in coming years. Further, increasing demand for the recycling projects expected to drive the market growth over the forecasted period.



Businesses and governments across the world are looking for the best way of reusing plastic water bottles, with the deposit return scheme already making an impact in about 20 countries. Additionally, with alarming growth in plastic pollution worldwide, and particular concern over waste from single-use beverage containers, the recycling space is driving forward new innovations to make returning bottles and cans more motivating and efficient.



Europe region holds the major Reverse Vending Machine market share. Innovation and development of resource recycling projects has led to the increasing demand for reverse vending machine. With increased focus on environment protection, the reverse vending machine market is likely to witness a strong growth in coming years.



On the basis of End User, Supermarkets are the major end users of reverse vending machine. During the recent time, use of Reverse Vending Machine (RVM) is increasing day by day. Reverse Vending Machine gains popularity in those country where recycling laws or legislation is required.



On the basis of type, Non-refillable machine types are prominent segment accounting for majority of the global market share. The growth of the market is attributed to an increase in demand for convenience products, rising threats to the environment from non-decomposable waste bottles, and rising inclination of people towards a healthy lifestyle.

Resource Recycling is keeping track of how the novel coronavirus is affecting the business of materials recovery and processing. The global pandemic sent a shockwave through the plastic recycling industry and the impact of lockdown, industry closures and sudden shifts in product demand can be felt in every part of the recycling chain.



Scope of the Report

• The report analyses the Reverse Vending Machine Market by value (USD Million).

• The report analyses the Reverse Vending Machine Market by Type: Refillable Type, Non-Refillable Type, Multifunction Type.

• The report analyses the Reverse Vending Machine Market by End User: Supermarkets, Community, Utilities.

• The Global Reverse Vending Machine Market has been analysed By Region and By Country (United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, Denmark, Norway, China, Japan, Singapore).

• The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT PESTEL and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Type, by End user. Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include TOMRA, Diebold Nixdorf, Envipco Holding, RVM Systems, Averda, Teraoka Seiko Co., Ltd, UNISAN Limited

• The report presents the analysis of Reverse Vending Machine market for the historical period of 2016-2020 and the forecast period of 2021-2026.



Key Target Audience



• Reverse Vending Machine Vendors

• Consulting and Advisory Firms

• Government and Policy Makers

• Regulatory Authorities

