Miami Beach, FL, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, closed on a 10,000+ SF Miami Beach office condominium at 605 Lincoln Road. The new office space will house the Company's corporate headquarters.

"We are excited to have a location not far from where we started 12 years ago that Blink can utilize for our 37 Miami-based staff. The new office will provide the additional space to grow as our company expands," commented Michael D. Farkas, Founder and CEO of Blink Charging. "The EV infrastructure industry is at a pivotal point poised for exponential growth to meet future demand. Now is the time for us to ensure we have the resources in place for the future as we develop a nascent industry into the mainstream."

Some may say Miami Beach, thousands of miles from Silicon Valley, is an unusual location for a technology company's headquarters dedicated to the adoption of electric vehicles and clean energy. However, recently, Miami has been aggressively targeting technology companies to relocate to the area. NBC has reported1 that Miami Mayor Francis Suarez has been speaking with top tech industry executives to attract them to the region. In fact, in response to Miami's attention from the tech industry on Tuesday, Mayor Suarez is expected to name its first chief technology officer who will provide assistance for high-tech firms interested in coming to Miami.

For Blink Charging, Miami has always been home and has always provided the resources needed to thrive.

"We've always been committed to the Miami area. We have been able to find and recruit top talent locally and continue to expand our local workforce. Miami isn't just a great place to live, but it has been a great place to grow our business. The ocean just outside our offices serves as a reminder of the importance of our work – to use our technology to create cleaner, smarter, greener transportation alternatives that can mitigate the impacts of global climate change," stated Farkas.

The Mendel Fellig Group, a top producing team at Compass in Florida, represented the buyer and seller on the deal. "Blink Charging's innovative technology and business growth is truly impressive. It was essential for me to help them find the ideal office space that speaks to their company's future. Representing the buyer and seller for this primely located location made for a streamlined deal which seems to be the first of many as tech and financial firms look to open up offices in South Florida," stated Mendel Feling, Real Estate Advisor of Compass Florida, LLC.

Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) is a leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and has deployed over 23,000 charging stations, many of which are networked EV charging stations, enabling EV drivers to easily charge at any of the Company’s charging locations worldwide. Blink Charging’s principal line of products and services include its Blink EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, and EV charging services. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. With global EV purchases forecasted to rise to 10 million by 2025 from approximately 2 million in 2019, the Company has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs. For more information, please visit https://www.blinkcharging.com/ .

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements, along with terms such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “should,” and other comparable terms, involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of Blink Charging and members of its management, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including those described in Blink Charging’s periodic reports filed with the SEC, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by federal securities law, Blink Charging undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed conditions.

