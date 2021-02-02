WASHINGTON, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accomplished civil litigator Tara Zurawski has joined Hausfeld as Of Counsel in the Washington, D.C. office, continuing the growth of the firm’s Commercial and Financial Disputes practice.

Tara’s practice focuses on complex civil litigation with an emphasis on corporate, antitrust, intellectual property, employment, government regulatory matters, and internal corporate investigations. She has significant trial, appellate, and case management experience, with expertise in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.

Prior to joining Hausfeld, Tara served as the Trial Section Chief for the Commonwealth of Virginia’s Office of the Attorney General, overseeing the Civil Litigation, Employment, and Worker’s Compensation Units. She was responsible for all civil litigation involving the Commonwealth, its agencies, divisions, institutions, or employees as litigants and also served as legal counsel to Virginia judges and the Virginia State Bar. Tara’s role as the Trial Section Chief provides her with a unique perspective in handling matters under scrutiny by and against state authorities.

Tara previously worked at Jones Day, representing major corporations in a variety of industries and jurisdictions. She was the go-to for fast-moving and high-stakes litigation. She also obtained successful results in a variety of business disputes, including several high-profile patent and trademark infringement lawsuits, shareholder derivative actions, and corporate criminal investigations.

“I am delighted to have joined Hausfeld, and to once again be working with my past colleague, former Judge Walt Kelley,” Tara commented. “I’m excited for the opportunity to leverage my civil litigation experience in both the private and public sector as part of the firm’s growing and dynamic Commercial and Financial Disputes practice.”

Firm Vice Chair Brian Ratner stated, “The breadth of Tara’s civil litigation experience in the private and governmental arenas is a tremendous asset to our firm and clients, and we are thrilled to have her on board.”

About Hausfeld

Hausfeld is a leading global law firm with offices in Amsterdam, Berlin, Boston, Brussels, Düsseldorf, London, New York, Paris, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Stockholm, and Washington, DC. The firm has a broad range of complex litigation expertise, particularly in antitrust/competition, commercial and financial disputes, sports and entertainment, environmental, mass torts, consumer protection, and human rights matters, often with an international dimension. Hausfeld aims to achieve the best possible results for clients through its practical and commercial approach, avoiding litigation where feasible, yet litigating robustly when necessary. Hausfeld’s extensive experience with alternative and innovative fee models offers clients a diverse menu of engagement options and maximum flexibility in terms of managing their cost exposure.

Hausfeld is the only claimants’ firm to be ranked by The Legal 500 and Chambers & Partners as a top tier firm in private enforcement of antitrust/competition law in both the United States and Europe. For more information about the firm, including recent trial victories and landmark settlements, please visit www.hausfeld.com.