Nuturell’s non-toxic silver surface shield technology is a COVID-19 disinfectant that converts into a protective shield when air dry, killing the coronavirus among other pathogens for up to 90 days after only ~30 seconds of contact. Further, Medivolve will host a webinar Thursday, February 4th at 1 pm ET.



TORONTO, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medivolve Inc. (“Medivolve”) (NEO:MEDV; OTC:COPRF; FRA:4NC) has entered into an agreement to acquire 100% of Noble Bioscience Corp. (“Noble Bioscience”) in exchange for 12.5 million common shares of Medivolve. Noble Bioscience holds the agency rights to Nuturell’s Surface Shield technology in the United States, Canada and Caribbean countries. Medivolve’s subsidiary Collection Sites, LLC will lead the United States sales effort on behalf of the Company through its new brand, COVIXShield. Collection Sites will focus on Las Vegas market initially, with a goal of supporting the return of the tourism and entertainment industries. The completion of the transaction to acquire 100% of Noble Bioscience is subject to customary closing conditions including the signing of a definitive agreement. No finder fees are payable in connection with, and no change of control of Medivolve will result from, the transaction.

“To return back to normal operation in a COVID-19 environment, people need the confidence that they will be safe as they move about,” stated Mr. Doug Sommerville, the CEO of Medivolve Inc. “By providing companies with a solution that eliminates any concern about COVID-19 contamination – from hotel rooms to grocery stores – consumers will be more comfortable using their services. We are excited to help distribute such a coating technology and believe the applications for business as well as consumers are substantial and well worth the investment.”

About Nuturell’s Surface Shield Technology

Nuturell’s Surface Shield technology was created to overcome the limitations of standard harsh chemical disinfectants and cleaning agensts that suffer from various constraints such as their harmfulness, corrosive nature and bacterial resistance. Nuturell’s technology is a unique non-toxic, non-chemical formula with silver technology having long-term efficacy of up to 90 days.

Nuturell’s surface shield has a broad killing range of pathogens including the human coronavirus in only ~30 seconds of contact and is considered a “green” surface shield. Silver has been well-known as an antimicrobial agent and for its medicinal importance due to the remarkable pathogen killing properties.

Nuturell’s non-toxic surface shield can be used on all surfaces including textiles because of its unique formulation and is optically clear, odorless, and the same consistency as water.

It functions through two separate mechanical mechanisms; a crystallin barrier and silver blockage. Nuturell has designed a natural mechanism within the formulation that creates a positive crystalline barrier that draws the microbial life forms to itself and punctures the cell wall that will cause the pathogens to bleed out and die; this process is considered a mechanical kill. Nuturell’s Silver technology will block the bacterial respiratory system and thereby destroy the energy production of the cell. In the end, the bacterial cell membrane will burst, and the bac-teria will be destroyed; another form of a mechanical kill.

According to test results from Sander Laboratories, Nuturell’s Surface Shield technology is highly effectively up to 90 days after initial surface treatment for both interior and exterior washed and unwashed surfaces. The conclusion of Sanders Laboratories is as follows:

14 Day Conclusion : The findings of Sanders Laboratories shows that Nuturell Surface Shield keeps actively killing pathogens at an average rate of 99.9% inside and 99.5% outside for up to fourteen days after Nuturell Surface Shield has been applied to a surface. Further, the study shows even after Nuturell Surface Shield was applied to the surface, and then the surface was washed, Nuturell Surface Shield keeps actively killing pathogens at an average rate of 99.3% inside and 92.2% outside for up to fourteen days.



90 Day Conclusion: The findings of Sanders Laboratories shows that Nuturell Surface Shield keeps actively killing pathogens at an average rate of 99.8% inside and 97.7% outside for up to ninety days after Nuturell Surface Shield has been applied to a surface. Further, the study shows even after Nuturell Surface Shield was applied to the surface, and then the surface was washed, Nuturell Surface Shield keeps actively killing pathogens at an average rate of 97.3% inside and 97.1% outside for up to ninety days.

Upcoming Corporate Webinar Stock Option Grant

Medivolve is pleased to announce it is hosting a Corporate Update webinar, Thursday February 4th at 1 pm ET that will provide investors with an update on the Company's recent business developments.

Registration Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_MwefnnmjR2y4mZb7xJq-ZA

Specifically, the webinar will feature Medivolve CEO Doug Sommerville and Collection Sites, LLC President Tim Shelburn who will discuss the growth of Collection Sites’ COVID-19 testing network and recent sales performance. It will also feature a special presentation from the UCLA-based research team behind Marvel Diagnostics and its novel technology. Medivolve has signed a share purchase agreement to acquire up to 40% of Marvel Diagnostics Inc, for an aggregate price of up to US$1 million through a series of milestone-based payments. This funding will be used to complete clinical studies for the BlowFISH collection system and to design and optimize, manufacture and market the device.

Stock Option Grant

The Company has granted a total of 3,450,000 stock options to various officers and consultants of the Company pursuant to the Company’s stock option plan. The options vest immediately and may be exercised at a price of $0.55 per option for a period of five years from the date of grant. The grant of options also remains subject to the approval of the NEO Stock Exchange.

About Collection Sites

Collection Sites COVID-19 testing centers offer convenient access to rapid antibody and antigen tests - which take 8-10 minutes to administer and provide results in less than 24 hours. The sites also offer regular RT-PCR. The testing centres are powered by Alcala Testing and Analysis Services, a CLIA-licensed laboratory based in San Diego, California. All tests can be administered with insurance coverage options. The tests results can be communicated via text or email and can be accompanied with a certificate of good health via a HIPAA-compliant smartphone application.

For more information about the pop-up lab, the available sites and services visit www.testbeforeyougo.com.

About Medivolve Inc.

Medivolve Inc. (NEO:MEDV; OTC:COPRF; FRA:4NC) seeks out disruptive technologies, ground-breaking innovations, and exclusive partnerships to help combat COVID-19 and generate remarkable risk-adjusted returns for investors. Specifically, Medivolve offers investors a diversified investment in the COVID-19 medical space across three areas; prevention, detection, and treatment.

Medivolve has a team of renowned global medical and business advisors that have developed a proprietary business strategy to capitalize on high-margin opportunities in the COVID-19 space. This panel includes prominent immunologist Dr. Lawrence Steinman and Dr. Glenn Copeland, who has 45 years of experience in orthopaedic treatment, foot and ankle care, and sports medicine.

Medivolve’s primary focus is to provide convenient and assessable medical services for testing of the COVID-19 virus to help combat the pandemic. This is achieved largely through two acquisitions: 100% of Collection Sites, LLC and 28% of Colombian Sanaty IPS. Collection Sites is setting up a series of COVID-19 testing sites across the United States with appointments and payments will be handled through the online portal www.testbeforeyougo.com. Sanaty is setting up a series of full-service medical clinics offering a complete COVID-19 testing solution.

For additional information, please contact:

Doug Sommerville, CEO

Doug.Sommerville@medivolve.ca

For investing inquiries please contact:

Evan Veryard

Evan.veryard@medivolve.ca

For US media enquires please contact:

Veronica Welch

veronica@vewprmedia.com

+1-508-643-8000

