Increasing internet penetration is one of the major reasons behind the increasing Enterprise Network Security market globally. Additionally, increasing incidents of cyber-attacks and high proliferation of smartphones will drive the Enterprise Network Security market value in the near future.



Among the Service Types in the Enterprise Network Security market (Firewalls, Antivirus and antimalware software, Network Access Control, Others), firewalls is popular service types globally and is expected to grow steadily in the forecast period. The high demand of firewalls in network security will drive the market.



Among the Deployment Types in the Enterprise Network Security market (On- Premise and Cloud), on- Premise is a popular deployment method globally and is expected to grow steadily in the forecast period. The use of on-premise deployment type on large scale among enterprises for network security will drive the market. And Cloud deployment type will grow faster due to the increasing demand of cloud based in future.



Among the Industry of the Enterprise Network Security market (BFSI, IT and Telecommunication, Healthcare and others), BFSI dominates market globally and is expected to keep growing in the forecast period. BFSI sector is one of the largest application areas of Enterprise Network Security due to the high demand of data security in BFSI. The application of Enterprise Network Security in BFSI sector also dominates across globe which will keep driving the market in future.



The Americas is expected to lead the global market throughout the forecasted period. The adoption of new technologies and awareness about Cyber threats in American countries and as a hub of leading network security companies, are expected to infuse market growth tremendously.



Scope of the Report

• The report analyses the Enterprise Network Security market by Value.

• The report analyses the Enterprise Network Security Market by Service Types (Firewalls, Antivirus and antimalware software, Network Access Control, Others).

• The report analyses the Enterprise Network Security Market by Deployment Types (On- Premise, Cloud)

• The report analyses the Enterprise Network Security Market by Industry (BFSI, IT and Telecommunication, Healthcare, Others).

• The Global Enterprise Network Security Market has been analysed By Region (Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific) and By Country (United States, Brazil, Canada, Germany, France, United Kingdom, China, Japan, South Korea, India).

• The attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Service Types, By Deployment Types, and By Industry. Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Cisco System, Check Point Software Technology, Palo alto networks, FireEye, Fortinet, NortonLifeLock, Extreme Networks, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Juniper Networks and Arista Networks.

• The report analyses the impact of Covid-19 on Enterprise Network Security market.

• The report presents the analysis of Enterprise Network Security market for the historical period of 2015-2019 and the forecast period of 2020-2025.



Key Target Audience



• Enterprise Network Security Vendors

• Consulting and Advisory Firms

• Government and Policy Makers

• Investment Banks and Equity Firms

• Regulatory Authorities

