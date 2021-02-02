New York, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Dental Implant Market – Analysis By Product Type, Material, End User, By Region, By Country : Market Insights, Covid-19 Impact, Competition and Forecast" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06019157/?utm_source=GNW

The market is expected to be driven by rise in advanced technology such as introduction of robotics and artificial intelligence by various companies and rise in demand for innovative devices such as electrosurgical equipment, dental lasers involve non-invasive procedures that require no sedation, surgery or hospital stay.



Dental Implants are usually associated with the rising geriatric population around the globe. However, an increasing number of younger people are opting for dental implants instead of bridges.

North America region holds the major market share and Canada’s influence in global dental implant markets cannot go unnoticed which is propelling the regional industry outlook.

On the basis of product type, endosteal implant is expected to hold significant share in the market over the forecast period, owing to rising applications in dental clinics, hospitals and research institutes. Also, by material, titanium is used more than zirconium.



Covid-19 has had a devastating impact on the dental industry. Strong prevalence of coronavirus outbreak with ever growing number of cases related to Coronavirus supported by countries imposing nationwide lockdown in order to hold the virus transmission and dentists not being able to perform surgeries amid lockdown, will have a significant impact on the market for Dental Implant during the forecast period. Dental health care workers are at the highest risk of contracting Covid-19 and the closure of dental clinics because of the pandemic has disrupted dental services to the patients.



Scope of the Report

• The report analyses the Dental Implant Market by value (USD Million).

• The report analyses the Dental implant Market by Product Type (Endosteal Implant and Subperiosteal Implant)

• The report analyses the Dental Implant Market by End Users (Dental Clinics, Academic & Research Institute, Hospitals)

• The report analyses the Dental Implant Market by Material: Titanium & Zirconium

Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Product Type, by End Users, and by Material.

• The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Product Type, by End Users, and by Material. Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include: Danaher Corporation, Dentsply Sirona, Henry Schein, Straumann, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Osstem Implant, Dentium, Bicon Dental Implant, MegaGen Implant, BioHorizons

• The report presents the analysis of Dental Implant market for the historical period of 2015-2019 and the forecast period of 2020-2025.



