CHICAGO, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VelocityEHS, the global leader in cloud-based environment, health, safety (EHS) and sustainability software, announced today the immediate availability of home office ergonomics training and assessment tools as part of its Humantech® Office Ergonomics software solution. The new tools help employers reduce the physical risks of working from home by addressing ergonomics best practices in home office environments.



The coronavirus pandemic has affected U.S. workplaces like nothing else in modern history, shifting workers from traditional offices to home office set-ups to slow the virus spread. Almost a year since the initial quarantine measures were taken, workers continue to work from home, with many expressing a desire to make the shift permanent. A recent Gallup poll found that about two-thirds of remote workers want to continue to work remotely.

The cloud-based Office Ergonomics software helps employers reduce musculoskeletal disorder risk and improve employee health and comfort by training employees how to properly adjust their computer workstations. It addresses traditional office ergonomics with added features for the home office. The online training and self-assessment tools help work-from-home employees identify issues and improve the ergonomic fit of their own workstations, while data collected from self-assessments helps the employer prioritize issues, recognize equipment needs, and determine areas of concern. The interactive online training takes under 30 minutes, making it simple and easy for employees to complete courses within their busy schedules. Employers can quickly launch, manage, and sustain a large-scale ergonomics process, no matter where their office employees are located.

This solution is further supported by VelocityEHS’ newly-introduced managed service program and one-to-one expert remote consultations. Led by its team of board-certified professional ergonomists—the largest team in North America—the services complement its software by helping overburdened EHS professionals quickly set up and maintain a visible, effective, and proactive office ergonomics processes.

“Our solution makes managing your office ergonomics process easier by empowering your employees to take ownership of their own workspace, no matter where they do their jobs,” said John Damgaard, CEO of VelocityEHS. “Whether it’s improved comfort and productivity, greater employee well-being or a stronger workplace culture, the benefits of office ergonomics are irrefutable, and shouldn’t be overlooked just because your people are working remotely.”

Employees are encouraged to take advantage of the Work-from-Home Toolbox, VelocityEHS’ library of resources aimed to help manage the health and safety of today’s remote workforce. Employees can watch the on-demand webinar, “Working from Home - Things You Need to Know”, view useful blog posts, and more. All the resources provide tips from VelocityEHS’ certified professional ergonomists to help employers and employees make the work-from-home experience safer and more comfortable.

About VelocityEHS

Trusted by more than 19,000 customers worldwide, VelocityEHS helps you reach your EHS goals faster with quick implementations, affordable solutions, and unparalleled customer support. We deliver comprehensive cloud-based environment, health and safety (EHS) software. Our easy-to-use software applications are designed based on industry best-practice principles developed and supported by certified professionals with domain expertise in EHS, Industrial Hygiene, Ergonomics, and Risk to help you solve complex business challenges in simple ways. Recognized by the EHS industry’s top independent analysts—including leading scores in the Verdantix 2021 and 2019 Green Quadrant Analysis—VelocityEHS is the global leader in cloud EHS software solutions. VelocityEHS is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with locations in Ann Arbor, Michigan; Tampa, Florida; Oakville, Ontario; London, England; and Perth, Western Australia. For more information, visit www.EHS.com.

