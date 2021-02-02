SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DENSO, a leading mobility supplier, today announced its global financial results for the third quarter, beginning Oct. 1 and ending Dec. 31, 2020, of its fiscal year 2021, which ends March 31. DENSO also provided company updates focused on sustainability, digital transformation and external partnerships. These efforts have been implemented so DENSO can effectively respond to ongoing industry and societal changes impacting mobility.

Reborn 21: Commitment to Sustainability

To ensure the continued production of high-quality products, DENSO has launched Reborn 21. The initiative will revolutionize company operations and provide new value to society and customers in the areas of safety and sustainability.

As part of Reborn 21, DENSO announced this quarter it intends to be carbon neutral by 2035. This includes its manufacturing operations, the products it produces and the energy it uses. All DENSO regions and locations will have important roles in the initiative, but two new units, the Environment Neutral Systems Development Division and the Fuel Cell System Business Development Division, will help guide efforts.

“Our industry is changing rapidly, so we must make significant changes of our own. In this, we are guided by our foundational pillars of ‘green,’ meaning environmentally friendly, and ‘peace of mind,’ meaning a safer world for all,” said Yasushi Matsui, a senior executive officer and chief financial officer at DENSO Corporation. “These values inspire us to reduce DENSO’s carbon footprint and build technologies that protect the environment, enhance road safety, and ensure our and our customers’ future success.”

Digital Transformation: Commitment to Innovation

DENSO has implemented workstyle reforms and organizational modifications to respond flexibly to changes in business environment, as well as accelerate the speed of decision-making to improve competitiveness and meet customers’ developing needs. Two specific focus areas are:

Software: DENSO is focusing on strengthening its software development capabilities to create critical technologies for connected cars and expand into new mobility areas. In January, it established the Software Innovation Department to accelerate DENSO’s software reformation activities.

Digitalization: DENSO will utilize big data, digital technologies and Factory IoT to improve the quality and speed of its business operations, and reduce waste in its manufacturing facilities.

External Partnerships: Commitment to Innovative Mobility Solutions

Despite the challenges brought by COVID-19, DENSO continued to invest in and collaborate with startups and technology companies to push into new mobility areas, including:

An investment in Lambda:4 to strengthen safety and security for DENSO’s passive digital key, increasing its location accuracy and user authentication capabilities.

A second investment in mobility platform developer Ridecell to accelerate advances in connected solutions for mobility providers, particularly fleet operators.

A stake in Envoy Technologies, an electric vehicle startup, to create new revenue streams by offering the benefits of mobility-as-a-service to businesses.



As part of the company’s Second Founding, DENSO is committed to expanding into new mobility areas to make transportation more efficient, safer and sustainable for all.

About DENSO

DENSO is a $47.6 billion global mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in its 200 facilities to produce thermal, powertrain, mobility, electrification, & electronic systems, to create jobs that directly change how the world moves. The company’s 170,000+ employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO spent 9.9 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020. For more information about global DENSO, visit https://www.denso.com/global/en.

