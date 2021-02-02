New York, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Copper Tubes Market – Analysis By Finish Type, Outer Diameter, Application, By Region, By Country : Market Insights, Covid-19 Impact, Competition and Forecast" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06019155/?utm_source=GNW

The market is expected to be driven by the rising demand for strong, durable and corrosion-resistant piping and tubing solutions in applications such as HVAC & Refrigeration, underground water and gas distribution, non-flammable medical-gas system and fuel-oil systems, robust demand for copper tubes in heat exchanger systems, and recovery in building construction and renovation and the ensuing need for plumbing solutions.

With the growing population and rapid urbanization, there has been a significant increase in construction expenditures. This has resulted in an increasing demand for heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), where copper pipes and tubes find extensive applications owing to ease in handling, malleability, recyclability and non-pyrogenic properties.



APAC region holds the major Copper Tubes market share and as the world’s largest copper consumer and one of the largest producers. Also, China’s influence in global copper markets cannot go unnoticed which is propelling the regional industry outlook.



On the basis of Outer Diameter, copper tubes of OD greater than 1 inch is expected to hold significant share in the market over the forecast period, owing to rising applications in HVAC system and industrial domain. Also, small diameter copper coils have better rates of heat transfer than conventional sizes in HVAC systems.



COVID-19 has caused many large-scale construction projects to either be deferred or cancelled, constraining demand from building contractors. Weaker business confidence has also reduced investment in new construction projects, further restricting demand from construction firms in 2020-21. As the Copper Tubes and Wire Manufacturing industry engages in substantial international trade, weaker global demand and supply chain constraints have adversely affected exports and imports.



