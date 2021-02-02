WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSFS Bank, the primary subsidiary of WSFS Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: WSFS), was recently ranked number 10 on the Forbes 12th Annual America’s Best Banks list, after debuting on the list at number 48 last year. WSFS was the only financial institution that focuses solely on the Greater Philadelphia and Delaware region to place in the top 50. Forbes partnered with S&P Global Market Intelligence to collect data on the growth, credit quality and profitability of the 100 largest publicly traded banks and thrifts by assets in 2020.



The Forbes ranking comes after an unprecedented year in which WSFS stepped in to help guide Customers through COVID-19 response and recovery including helping more than 5,000 Customers obtain nearly $1 Billion in PPP funding, protecting nearly 100,000 jobs in the region. WSFS also stuck to its core priorities including continuing its investment in talent and Delivery Transformation to enhance the Customer experience.

“This honor belongs to each and every one of our Associates,” said Rodger Levenson, Chairman, President and CEO. “This validates our strategy as the largest locally headquartered bank in our market, supporting our community with a full suite of products and services. WSFS is here and well positioned for the future.”

About WSFS Financial Corporation

WSFS Financial Corporation is a multi-billion-dollar financial services company. Its primary subsidiary, WSFS Bank, is the oldest and largest locally managed bank and trust company headquartered in Delaware and the Greater Philadelphia region. As of December 31, 2020, WSFS Financial Corporation had $14.3 billion in assets on its balance sheet and $24.2 billion in assets under management and administration. WSFS operates from 112 offices, 89 of which are banking offices, located in Pennsylvania (52), Delaware (42), New Jersey (16), Virginia (1) and Nevada (1) and provides comprehensive financial services including commercial banking, retail banking, cash management and trust and wealth management. Other subsidiaries or divisions include Arrow Land Transfer, Cash Connect®, Cypress Capital Management, LLC, Christiana Trust Company of Delaware®, NewLane Finance®, Powdermill® Financial Solutions, West Capital Management®, WSFS Institutional Services®, WSFS Mortgage®, and WSFS Wealth® Investments. Serving the Greater Delaware Valley since 1832, WSFS Bank is one of the ten oldest banks in the United States continuously operating under the same name. For more information, please visit www.wsfsbank.com.



