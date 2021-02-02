BOSTON, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indico, a provider of intelligent process automation for the intake, understanding, and digitization of document-based workflows, today announced the expansion of its growing partner network with the addition of Ashling Partners, an integrated solution provider of Intelligent Automation solutions for major enterprises across North America.



Indico has developed a highly disruptive approach to document understanding that delivers on key enterprise requirements for automating critical business processes. Indico IPA empowers process owners, with an intuitive point and click interface, to build custom workflows in record time with no data science background. Indico’s unique application of transfer learning provides freedom from templates and rules, enabling process owners to build custom ML models with as few as 200 examples. Lastly, Indico offers award-winning AI “Explainability” with a point and click dashboard that delivers comprehensive transparency for model governance.

The Ashling partnership addresses the growing challenge for enterprises trying to automate document-based workflows that involve large amounts of unstructured content; e.g., documents, emails, text, and images that make up over 80% of the data in most enterprises. Ashling Partners will resell the Indico platform and provide complete managed services to customers. The partnership will include process automation consulting, custom model development and workflow design, deployment and support.

In addition, Ashling and Indico recently announced that Cushman & Wakefield, one of the world's largest commercial real estate services firms, has selected Ashling Partners and Indico to improve the efficiency of a number of its critical back- and front-office processes involving complex semi-structured and unstructured document-based workflows.

“Cushman & Wakefield has made end-to-end process automation a key driver of our operational efficiency and service delivery goals,” said Brandi Corbello, Vice President of Transformation for Cushman & Wakefield. “Cushman & Wakefield’s collaboration with Ashling Partners and Indico will enable us to capitalize on the impact of automation across our organization and deliver value to our clients.”

“Ashling Partners has extensive experience with utilizing RPA and Intelligent Automation to solve complex customer use cases,” said Tom Wilde, CEO of Indico. “By partnering together, Ashling Partners and Indico seek to offer customers a complete solution for document understanding and digitization of structured, semi-structured and unstructured documents, which will deliver tremendous value for our mutual clients.”

“As the automation wave has continued to accelerate across major enterprises, companies are looking for solutions that leverage cognitive capabilities to solve business challenges of increasing complexity. Indico has delivered a disruptive approach to the market and is able to solve use cases that have traditionally been out of reach for today’s automation technologies,” said Marshall Sied, founder Ashling Partners.

About Ashling Partners

Ashling Partners is a professional services & technology firm that drives efficiency gains and process improvement through Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and targeted Artificial Intelligence (AI). We work with leading intelligent process automation technologies to drive continual process improvement and better employee engagement for our clients.

About Indico

Indico is the leading provider of Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) solutions. We help organizations turn process into profit by enabling them to automate manual, labor-intensive, document-based workflows. Our breakthrough in solving these challenges is an approach known as transfer learning, which allows users to train machine learning models with orders of magnitude less data than required by traditional rule-based techniques. With Indico, enterprises are now able to deploy AI to unstructured content challenges more effectively while eliminating many of the common barriers to adoption. For more information, visit https://indico.io/.



