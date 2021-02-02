For 40 years, Life Extension has pursued innovative advances in health, conducting rigorous clinical trials and setting some of the most demanding standards in the industry to offer a full range of quality vitamins and nutritional supplements and blood-testing services. Life Extension’s Wellness Specialists provide personalized counsel to help customers choose the right products for optimal health, nutrition and personal care. To learn more, visit LifeExtension.com.

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- No guy likes waking up in the middle of the night to “go.” But for many men, it isn’t an option: nocturnal urination leads to sleepless nights with normal aging. Now, a new clinical study published in the peer reviewed journal Global Advances in Health and Medicine finds that a Life Extension's Men's Bladder Control, which is a combination of melatonin, lycopene, beta-sitosterol and other nutrients, offer a renewed promise of restful sleep.

“Late-night trips to the bathroom might seem like a rite of passage to some men,” explained Dr. Swick, Chief Science Officer for Life Extension®. “But getting a good night’s sleep is important: it can lead to a better quality of life, improve physical and mental health.

While frequent nighttime urination might seem embarrassing to talk about for some men, they certainly are not alone: over 40 American million males deal with this.

The study followed 30 men who reported frequent nighttime urination. Each took one capsule of Life Extension®’s Men’s Bladder Control formula before bed every night for 60 nights. An astonishing 77% of participants reported not having to get up to relieve themselves all night long, and no one reported having to get up to “go” more than once—with support for total sleep quality reported in as little as 30 days.

“The results are very encouraging,” said Dr. Marianne Pons, a Senior Scientist at Life Extension® and co-author of the published article. “At the end of the study, we found that subjects who did not have to wake up to use the bathroom increased almost six-fold compared with the beginning of the study.”

Men’s Bladder Control combines melatonin, a hormone known to promote healthy sleep patterns, with lycopene, boron, beta-sitosterol and pygeum bark extract—nutrients well-known for their ability to promote healthy bladder and urinary function as well as help maintain prostate health in aging men.

“The data we collected from our recent study supports the use of beta-sitosterol, pygeum africanum, lycopene, boron and melatonin—the nutrients in Men’s Bladder Control—in men who report interrupted sleep patterns because of frequent, late-night trips to the bathroom,” Dr. Swick said.

A leader in science-based nutritional supplements for over 40 years, Life Extension® will continue to contribute innovations like Men’s Bladder Control in the future, Dr. Swick added. “Life Extension Clinical Research (LECR) will continue to perform clinical research studies to discover novel nutritional ingredients and develop stronger scientific support for existing products—with the goal of promoting health span and overall quality of life for everyone,” he said.

