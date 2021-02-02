LONDON and NEW YORK, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Communications™, the only provider of a customer conversations management platform and global cloud communications software and solutions provider, IMImobile PLC, today announced they have signed a strategic partnership that will bring two-way message orchestration capabilities to Smart Communications customers.



As a result of this new partnership, Smart Communications customers will be able to more effectively coordinate communications across multiple channels, including SMS, WhatsApp, and push notifications. Additionally, they will be assured that these communications and related customer data are kept safe and secure via imimobile’s enterprise grade monitoring and security.

imimobile’s platform, imiconnect extends Smart Communications’ existing capabilities by providing the ability to orchestrate two-way consumer communications across multiple digital channels. Smart Communications’ enterprise clients will be able to engage with their customers in real time, to facilitate new customer onboarding, manage appointments, claims correspondence, and interactive self-service all over their preferred messaging channel. imiconnect automates and orchestrates customer interactions centrally while saving time and reducing costs for enterprises.

“Two-way messaging channels, such as SMS, WhatsApp, and push notifications are critical ways for businesses to interact with their customers, and will become even more so moving forward,” said James Brown, CEO of Smart Communications. “We are delighted to work with imimobile and are confident that by combining our two leading cloud-based technologies we will seamlessly empower the businesses we serve to engage in meaningful conversations with their customers across multiple channels.”

“Businesses today need to constantly stay connected with their customers over the channels they prefer in order to succeed," said Jay Patel, CEO of imimobile. “We’re excited to be partnering with Smart Communications to orchestrate interactive customer experiences across multiple channels and business processes. We believe that imiconnect will enhance Smart Communications’ existing capabilities and help them deliver superior customer interactions at scale.”

About Smart Communications



Smart Communications™ is the only provider of a customer conversations management platform. More than 500 global brands rely on Smart Communications to deliver smarter conversations across the entire lifecycle—empowering them to succeed in today’s digital-focused, customer-driven world while also simplifying processes and operating more efficiently. This is what it means to scale the conversation. Smart Communications is headquartered in the UK and serves its customers from offices located across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The Smart Communications platform includes the enterprise-scale customer communications management power of SmartCOMM™, forms transformation capabilities made possible by SmartIQ™ and the trade documentation expertise of SmartDX™. To learn more, visit smartcommunications.com.

About IMImobile PLC

imimobile provides cloud communications software and services that manage business-critical customer interactions at scale.

We believe that customer experience is the key competitive advantage for consumer businesses. So, we’re creating a world where enterprises can stay constantly connected to their customers. A world where every touchpoint, on every channel, is an opportunity to deliver rich, engaging, intuitive experiences.

Our Customer Interaction Management (CIM) suite automates, orchestrates and monitors interactions with disparate back-end systems. This saves time and cuts costs for businesses, while seamlessly connecting to customers on the devices they choose. We deliver innovative, on-brand, business-critical customer interactions for blue-chip global enterprises and leading public-sector organizations including AA, Best Buy, BT, Capitec Bank, Centrica, EE, Hermes, IHG, Mercedes, Orange, O2, Vodafone and Walgreens.

imimobile is a global business with offices across the UK, USA, Canada, India, South Africa and UAE. With over 1,100 employees, imimobile is quoted on the London Stock Exchange with the TIDM code IMO.

www.imimobile.com

