NEW YORK, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex appoints Mary Malloy Global Event Director for the 2021 editions of the renowned Hotec events portfolio. The portfolio includes Hotec North America , a new event experience combining Hotec Design and Hotec Operations, which will be held at the J.W. Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa in Aventura, Florida from June 27-30, 2021, Hotec Europe which will be held at the Anantara Vilamoura Algarve in Portugal from October 26-29, 2021 and Hotec Global, which was held as a virtual event in November 2020.



Malloy has had a long career at Questex, starting as an inside sales representative and working her way up in the sales department to her strategic role as Associate Publisher, HOTEL DESIGN to Publisher, and then as Event Director for the Hotec North America/Hotec Design brands, creating a sought-after one-to-one meetings forum for the industry’s leading designers, architects, procurement agents and specifiers to meet with innovative suppliers.

Amy Vaxman, Vice President & Market Leader, Questex Travel & Hospitality, said, “Mary is passionate about the hospitality design space, which was evident in her role of launching HOTEL DESIGN Magazine and building an engaged audience with high retention and significantly growing both top and bottom revenue. She has also formed lucrative partnerships in the design community both domestically and internationally. Mary has been described as ‘passionate,’ ‘dedicated,’ ‘diligent,’ and ‘customer-oriented,’ and is known in the hospitality design community as one who tirelessly delivers a personable experience. We are lucky to have her on our team.”

“Building relationships is what this industry is about. There are many great one-to-one hosted buyer events in the industry, but it takes a surgical approach to build personal relationships with each and every client, hear first-hand how they define success, and execute a plan that will elevate their business,” added Malloy. “This could mean an order, a year-long project, a five-year project, or even a lifetime of business. I personally ensure the industry’s most active and senior buyers are in attendance at our events, and pair them with the right suppliers they need to meet to secure new business. And what’s better, Hotec events have historically been known to be fun, buttoned-down, and conducive to business-discussion while allowing our guests to enjoy their 5-star surroundings. I could not be more excited, after the year our industry has faced, to bring our guests to the stunning Anantara Vilamoura Algarve, Portugal for Hotec Europe and continue to build on the excitement this event has come to embody.”

Hotec Europe will bring together new buyers and suppliers from across Europe, the Middle East and Africa for three days of business-critical networking via one-to-one meetings. Supplier and buyer applications will open soon. Visit www.hoteceu.com for further details and to follow announcements on LinkedIn with hashtag #Hoteceu21. Malloy can answer any questions personally via email at mmalloy@questex.com .

Questex Hospitality & Travel Group is the producer of the industry’s largest and most successful live and virtual events, including The Annual Hotel Conference which brings together over 1,000 leading UK hoteliers, investors and suppliers each year in Manchester, The Resort & Residential Hospitality Investment Forum which attracts investors and developers from the leisure sector, and will be co-located with Hotec Europe this year with a combined networking reception, and its flagship event which is in nearly every global hotel chain CEO’s calendar as well as The International Hospitality Investment Forum, which connects over 2,500 senior hospitality and tourism leaders each year in Berlin. Questex’s global presence and relationships with buyers and suppliers from over 90 countries sets it apart in the industry.



