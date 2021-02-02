Newark, NJ, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global cosmetic pigments market is expected to grow from USD 795.24 million in 2019 and to reach USD 1438.54 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period 2020-2027.

The global cosmetic pigments market has witnessed significant growth in recent years. This growth is attributed to the increasing application of cosmetic pigments in personal care, increasing consumer awareness regarding the need to look presentable, and rising demand for new, differentiated, and premium products. The rising discretionary income in developed and developing economies is anticipated to increase the demand for cosmetic products.

Pigments used in manufacturing various colored cosmetic products like nail polish, lipsticks, eyeliners, hair coloring agents, and various others are known as cosmetic pigments. Cosmetic Pigments are available in two forms, natural and synthetic types. Cosmetic pigments are temporary in nature, which are known as fugitive pigments. These pigments fade away if they are exposed to light or ultimately fade over time. They are used extensively in personal care and cosmetic products.

The global cosmetic pigment market is expected to witness significant growth, owing to the increasing demand for makeup products like foundations, face powders, and others, the increasing purchasing power of people, and globally changing fashion trends. The factors hampering the market growth are strict regulations pertaining to the use of certain pigments and toxic compounds in inorganic pigments. Consumer interest in environment-friendly and sustainably produced ingredients in personal care products will provide market growth opportunities. However, maintaining the quality of cosmetic pigments for mass-market products challenges market growth.

The key players operating in the global cosmetic pigments market are Sun Chemical, Sensient Cosmetic Technologies, Sudarshan Chemical Industries, Kobo Products Inc., EMD Performance Materials, BASF SE, Geotech International B.V., Lanxess, and Clariant. To gain a significant market share in the global cosmetic pigments market, the key players are now focusing on adopting strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership.

In November 2019, Colors & Effects, a brand of BASF focused on pigments, was announced by BASF. It sources 100% of its organic mica flake demand for the creation of effect pigments that are needed for plastics, coatings, printings, and restorative enterprises from their mica mine in the USA.



Inorganic Pigments segment dominated the market and held the largest share of 59.23% in the year 2019

On the basis of elemental composition, the global cosmetic pigments market is segmented into organic pigments and inorganic pigments. The organic pigments are further segmented into true pigments, lakes, and toners. The inorganic pigments are further segmented into zinc oxide and others. Inorganic Pigments segment dominated the market and held the largest share of 59.23% in the year 2019. This growth was attributed to changing fashion trends and increasing disposable income.

Surface-treated pigments segment dominated the market and held the largest share of 34.8% in the year 2019

On the basis of product, the global cosmetic pigments market is segmented into natural colorants, surface treated pigments, special effect pigments, and nano pigments. Surface-treated pigments segment dominated the market and held the largest share of 34.8% in the year 2019. This growth is attributed to the improved wearability, and rising interest for surface-treated shades in restorative application. They ensure long-lasting makeup with desirable characteristics like high-temperature resistance.

Facial Makeup segment dominated the market and held the largest share of 25.62% in the year 2019

On the basis of application, the global cosmetic pigments market is segmented into lip care, facial makeup, eye makeup, nail care, hair care products, and others. Facial Makeup segment dominated the market and held the largest share of 25.62% in the year 2019. This growth was attributed to the increasing demand for root makeup products like face powders and foundations. The eye makeup segment is expected to witness significant growth due to a large number of benefits of eye makeup like complementing overall looks, helping in taking care of the eyes and boosting up confidence.

Regional Segment of Cosmetic Pigments Market

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

On the basis of geography, the global cosmetic pigments market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Europe held the major share of 27.94% in the year 2019. This growth was attributed to the high-quality products using advanced technology like surface treatment and pigment dispersion, increasing demand for high-quality cosmetic and personal care products. North America is anticipated to witness significant growth due to the high disposable income and new product launches. The Asia-Pacific region will show significant growth, attributing to the up-gradation of technology, higher spending on R&D, and strategic initiatives undertaken by the region.

About the report:

The global cosmetic pigments market is analysed on the basis of value (USD million). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insights of the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, and competitors position grid analysis.

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client requirements. For further queries, you can contact us on sales@fiormarkets.com or +1-201-465-4211. Our executives will be pleased to understand your requirements and offer you the best-suited reports.

