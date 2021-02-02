New York, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL PERIODONTAL MARKET FORECAST 2021-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05973304/?utm_source=GNW





MARKET INSIGHTS

Periodontal disease is considered among the leading major oral health issues, worldwide.Its prevalence is geographically-oriented and can impact nearly 90% of the adult population.



Besides, 10-15% of the affected individuals suffer from the most serious type of periodontal disease.

The surging edentulous population, in addition to the increasing demand for oral care, is anticipated to fuel the market growth.For instance, as per the statistics issued by the CDC, at least one in five adults, aged 65 years and over, had untreated tooth decay.



Moreover, aspects such as age, dental caries, periodontal diseases, and other dental diseases are among the leading causes of tooth decay and loss.On the other hand, a small percentage of young adults, as well as children, lose teeth, due to dental-related diseases and injuries.



The growing incidence of oral disease has also resulted in the increased demand for oral and dental care.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global periodontal market growth is assessed by evaluating the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and the rest of the world.North America is set to harbor the most significant market share by 2028, on account of factors like, high disposable income, increasing patient awareness, and the growing demand for cosmetic dental care.



The extensive growth is further attributed to the rising number of dental care facilities and the shifting demography.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The existing key players within the global periodontal market implement strong competitive strategies, leading to greater industrial rivalry. Besides, the growing level of advertising expenses and the high firm concentration ratio also plays a crucial role in impacting the global market’s competition.

Some of the distinguished players operating in the market are, Dentsply Sirona, Medtronic PLC, 3M Company, Zimmer Biomet Inc, Bausch Health Companies Inc, etc.



Our report offerings include:

• Explore key findings of the overall market

• Strategic breakdown of market dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Challenges)

• Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years, along with 3 years of historical data for all segments, sub-segments, and regions

• Market Segmentation cater to a thorough assessment of key segments with their market estimations

• Geographical Analysis: Assessments of the mentioned regions and country-level segments with their market share

• Key analytics: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Vendor Landscape, Opportunity Matrix, Key Buying Criteria, etc.

• Competitive landscape is the theoretical explanation of the key companies based on factors, market share, etc.

• Company profiling: A detailed company overview, product/services offered, SCOT analysis, and recent strategic developments



Companies mentioned

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05973304/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001