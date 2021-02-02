Zyter acquired Casenet® LLC, an industry-leading provider of population health and care management products from Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC). This strategic acquisition adds capabilities that complement Zyter's expanding portfolio of digital health products for providers, patients and especially payers. Currently Casenet’s TruCare platform manages approximately 11% of the United States population. Recognized as a market leader by KLAS, a leading research firm, Casenet products have been named Best in KLAS three years in a row for Software & Services (2017 and 2018) and Care Management Solutions (2019). Learn more at www.Zyter.com,

Rockville, Maryland, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zyter, Inc., a leading digital health product company, confirmed today that it has acquired Casenet® LLC, a leading provider of population health products, from Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC). Zyter, a privately-held corporation, did not disclose financial details of the transaction.

Casenet provides a comprehensive suite of enterprise care management software products for commercial, Medicaid, Medicare, TPA, provider/ACO and specialty provider organizations. These population health management products enable healthcare payers and providers to improve care coordination as well as the quality and delivery of care.

Currently Casenet’s TruCare products manage approximately 11% of the United States population. Recognized as a market leader by KLAS, a leading research firm, Casenet products have been named Best in KLAS three years in a row for Software & Services (2017 and 2018) and Care Management Solutions (2019).

“Casenet is a care management market and technology leader,” said Sanjay Govil, founder and CEO of Zyter, Inc. “This strategic acquisition adds capabilities that complement our expanding portfolio of digital health products for providers, patients and especially payers.”

With this acquisition, Casenet TruCare products will be enhanced with Zyter’s clinical collaboration, remote patient monitoring and interoperability products, helping organizations improve operations and patient outcomes, while reducing the overall cost of care.

While Zyter already offers a number of payer products, the acquisition of Casenet adds more advanced capabilities in the areas of care management, disease management, utilization management and analytics. For example, Casenet’s TruCare Analytics application uses machine learning to model risk, identify populations, and provide segmentation so payers can make better, more informed care management decisions.

“This acquisition improves our ability to provide a 360-degree view of each member, making it easier for payers and providers to identify opportunities to coordinate and enhance care,” said Govil.

Zyter will maintain the Casenet brand and TruCare care management products will continue to be marketed and sold as stand-alone offerings and in combination with Zyter.

For more information on Zyter, Inc. and the company's digital health products, please visit https://www.zyter.com/healthcare/solutions/.

About Casenet, LLC

Casenet provides a comprehensive suite of enterprise care management products for commercial, Medicaid, Medicare, TPA, provider/ACO and specialty provider organizations that have multiple lines of business and that require comprehensive configurations for each member population. Healthcare organizations rely on Casenet’s population health management products to improve care coordination and the quality and delivery of care through enhanced case, disease, utilization, and home and community-based services management. Casenet products enable organizations to adapt quickly to changing market and regulatory dynamics, and to identify and target populations with risk characteristics with specific care management programs— taking the first step toward better individual health and total population health management. For more information, please visit www.casenetllc.com.

About Zyter, Inc.

Zyter delivers a wide range of digital health products for providers, payers and patients that span telehealth, home health and remote patient monitoring, as well as the insurance claims lifecycle. Zyter’s products improve clinical operations and patient outcomes while reducing healthcare costs by enhancing interoperability, communication and collaboration. In 2020, the company won more than 50 awards for its products including Best Health Care and Medical Innovation as well as Company Innovation of the Year. Founded in 2017, the privately-held company is based in Rockville, Md. For more information, please visit www.Zyter.com.

