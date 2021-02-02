LOS ANGELES, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community through 50+ brands such as InvestorWire, recently concluded coverage of the 17th Annual NobleCon Conference.



Widely recognized as the preeminent venue for small & microcap company executive teams to connect with the investment community, Noble Capital Markets’ (“Noble”) Seventeenth Annual investor Conference - NobleCon – was by far the best attended since its inception in 2005. 5,378 pre-registered for the virtual event, with even more registering for direct access to the Conference Portal during the live event. Viewing hours topped 11,000 over the two-day conference, held January 19-20, 2021. Each of the 90 presentations by senior executives of public companies was in two parts: roughly 20 minutes of formal presentation and a 20-minute Q&A session moderated by Noble’s FINRA-licensed senior equity research analysts.

In addition to corporate presentations, NobleCon17 featured KOL panels ranging from ‘Targeted Cancer Therapeutics’ to ‘Current Market Conditions and Trends in Metals & Mining.’ Winners of the Second Annual Channelchek (developed by Channelchek – a free investor portal featuring news, research, advanced market data and virtual road shows with the 6,000+ small & microcap companies listed) Research Report College Challenge were awarded during a live presentation opening the second day of the Conference.

Through Channelchek, Noble marketed NobleCon extensively in the months leading up to the Conference. InvestorWire served as NobleCon’s Official NewsWire with IBN serving as the event’s Media Sponsor, providing widespread exposure for the Conference through published corporate overviews and extensive social media coverage for participating companies.

“We were once again pleased with our ongoing collaboration with InvestorBrandNetwork,” remarked Noble’s Managing Partner, Mark Pinvidic. “Their news coverage, direct connections with large investor audiences and broad social media capabilities combined to provide an invaluable source of visibility for this year’s attending companies.”

“A great deal of the success of this year’s NobleCon – our first virtual event - is due to the expanded reach of Channelchek,” said Pinvidic. “We also invested heavily in the technology required to deliver a simple, intuitive viewer experience. Video and PowerPoint were equal sized, and you could move from company to company with one click. These were far and away from your typical ZOOM calls,” added Pinvidic.

Rebroadcast of the entire presentation catalog is now available (at no cost) here: www.channelchek.com. Soon they will also be posted on the Channelchek YouTube channel, which currently features more than 60 senior executive interviews (C-Suite Series) and Virtual Road Shows.

About Noble Capital Markets

Noble Capital Markets (“Noble”) is a research driven boutique investment bank that has supported small & microcap companies since 1984. As a FINRA and SEC licensed and registered broker-dealer Noble provides institutional-quality equity research, merchant and investment banking, wealth management and order execution services. In 2005, Noble established NobleCon, an investor conference that has grown substantially over the last decade+. In 2018 Noble launched www.channelchek.com – an investment community dedicated exclusively to small and micro-cap companies and their industries. Channelchek is tailored to meet the needs of self-directed investors and financial professionals and is the first service to offer institutional-quality research to the public, for FREE at every level without a subscription. More than 6,000 emerging growth companies are listed on the site, with growing content including webcasts, industry sector reports, advanced market data and balanced news.

About InvestorBrandNetwork

The InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”) consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 15+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) and its affiliate brands, IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) enhanced press release solutions to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) a total news coverage solution.

