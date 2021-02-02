New York, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL IRRITABLE BOWEL SYNDROME TREATMENT MARKET FORECAST 2021-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06020246/?utm_source=GNW





MARKET INSIGHTS

Irritable bowel syndrome is characterized as a gastrointestinal disorder of the gut, identified by colon muscle contraction.It primarily affects the large intestine.



The condition is linked with the malfunction of the bowel and is predominantly widespread across the elderly population. Constipation, diarrhea, alteration, and discomfort in bowel function, abdominal pain, and bloating, are among the common symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome.

The rising number of FDA approvals, in addition to drug development activities, is expected to augment the global irritable bowel syndrome treatment market growth, during the forecast years.Moreover, the majority of new as well as established players are manufacturing drugs for the condition.



As a result, this factor is likely to elevate the availability of the required medicines in the market. For instance, Ardelyx, Inc received the FDA approval in 2019, for its Ibsrela (tenapanor), to treat irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C), in adults.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global irritable bowel syndrome treatment market growth is evaluated by assessing North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world.The Asia Pacific is set to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period.



The market growth is accredited to improvements across the healthcare infrastructure, the growing number of hospitals equipped with advanced medical facilities, the surging healthcare reforms, and the augmenting research and development sector.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

Some of the leading companies operating in the market are, Allergan PLC, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Allergan PLC, Novartis AG, AstraZeneca PLC, etc.



Our report offerings include:

• Explore key findings of the overall market

• Strategic breakdown of market dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Challenges)

• Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years, along with 3 years of historical data for all segments, sub-segments, and regions

• Market Segmentation cater to a thorough assessment of key segments with their market estimations

• Geographical Analysis: Assessments of the mentioned regions and country-level segments with their market share

• Key analytics: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Vendor Landscape, Opportunity Matrix, Key Buying Criteria, etc.

• Competitive landscape is the theoretical explanation of the key companies based on factors, market share, etc.

• Company profiling: A detailed company overview, product/services offered, SCOT analysis, and recent strategic developments



Companies mentioned

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06020246/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001